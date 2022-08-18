Antibodies Market is Forecast to Reach a Valuation of US$ 601.614 Billion by the end of 2031 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, a leading market research and competitive intelligence provider, the antibodies market will grow at a 21x pace in upcoming decades, surpassing US$ 601.614 Billion by the end of 2031.



As per FMI studies, the leading players in the antibodies market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Amgen Inc., and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. These key players together account for 3 out of 4 sales of antibodies across the globe.

According to the reports of the National Stem Foundation (NSCF), about 4% of the global population is affected by some sort of autoimmune disease. The most common autoimmune diseases are diabetes, multiple sclerosis, Crohn’s disease, and rheumatoid arthritis. Due to these chronic diseases, the demand for antibodies market is estimated through the roof.

Key Insights

Antibodies are essential for treating medical conditions including autoimmune diseases, cancer, and several types of neurological diseases. Immunoglobulin (IG) is a type of antibody that is used for the prevention of lower respiratory tract infections and diseases caused by the vaccinia virus. Rising cases of viral infection will drive the demand for antibodies.

The prevalence of autoimmune diseases is on the rise, and they also have the potential to act as a host for multiple chronic ailments. Owing to these factors, the demand for antibodies is forecast to increase in upcoming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic boosted the demand for antibodies as patients suffering from COVID-19 were highly susceptible to contracting various other ailments and, in some cases, triggered autoimmune diseases in the patient.

Novel biosimilar antibody manufacturers are slashing their prices to compete with branded antibody manufacturers, especially in the European market. With the expiration of patents of renowned products, a boost in demand for biosimilar antibodies can be expected in upcoming years.

A reasonable hike in research and development activities among healthcare and pharmaceutical market leaders are working towards developing effective and economical antibodies and biosimilar antibodies, propelling growth in the market.

Parkinson's and Sclerosis diseases are on the rise among older people which is a key factor fueling the demand for antibodies. There is an urgency to develop cheap and personalized medicines, novel and effective treatments, and advanced therapeutics in middle-income countries which is expected to positively influence the sales of antibodies.

The widespread application of antibodies in chronic disease treatment is accelerating which is predicted to create scope for market expansion in the near future.

Competitive Landscape

Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie Inc., Sanofi SA, Eli Lilly, and Co. are some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

Future Market Insights (FMI) has found that market players are working towards developing new antibodies to treat cancer and other diseases. They are also researching to create long-acting antibody drugs to reduce healthcare costs.

In order to gain a competitive edge in the antibodies market, key players are developing oral and noninvasive treatments using antibodies to treat chronic ailments. Strategic mergers and acquisitions for portfolio expansion are in the cards as well.

More Insights into Antibodies Market

The United States is considered the dominant market in the North American region owing to modern healthcare infrastructural facilities and the presence of leading market players in the country. An increase in government funding and elevated purchasing power is expected to drive growth in the market.

The GCC countries led by Saudi Arabia are increasingly focusing on research and development on early diagnosis and screening of cancer to elevate the survival rate and chance of successful treatment. The contribution of antibodies is significant in this research. Hence, propelling growth in the market.

The development and production of antibodies are on a rise in China and are expected to surge significantly owing to increasing government investment in drugs and development coupled with growing awareness about various medical ailments like rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, and infections.

The Indian antibodies market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace owing to rising cases of cancer and cardiovascular diseases along with the development of the healthcare system in the country. According to the reports of the Global Cancer Observatory, 1.322 million new cancer cases were registered in India in 2020, while 2.72 million people had cancer for 5 years. A surge in cancer patients will drive the demand for monoclonal antibodies for cancer treatment.

Key Segments Covered in Antibodies Market Study

By Disease Indication

Cardiovascular diseases

CNS disorders

Cancer

Autoimmune Disorders

By Product Type

Monoclonal antibodies

Polyclonal antibodies

Antibody-drug complexes (ADCs)





By End User

Hospitals

Long-term Care Facilities

Research institutes





By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





