The New Reolink Duo 2 Cameras Will See 180° in 4K Resolution With Dual Lenses

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart home security camera maker Reolink releases one of the best 180-degree panoramic cameras for home and business: Duo 2 4K dual-lens security cameras. As an upgraded version of the company's Duo series launched last year, the Duo 2 offers one juicy panorama view in 4K ultra HD resolution.

Two wired versions, $149.99 Reolink Duo 2 PoE camera and $159.99 Reolink Duo 2 WiFi camera, are now available at 10% off on the Reolink official online store.

A complete upgrade from Reolink's first dual-lens security camera series Duo

The Duo 2 cameras have several essential improvements over the first-gen Duo, including 4K/8mp UHD images, a 180° panorama field of view, and smart home integration, for example, Google Assistant.

While the predecessor takes up two channels on an NVR and offers two images from two lenses, the Reolink Duo 2 cameras combine images captured by two 4K lenses to create a panorama of larger properties.

In addition, the new dual-lens cameras will only take one channel on the Reolink NVRs, making them more flexible in integration with existing home security systems and third-party surveillance software.

Two more nice-to-have features added to the Duo 2 series

As a smart camera series, the Duo 2 not only supports Reolink's renowned onboard accurate person and vehicle detection technology but also features the newly added pet detection algorithm. Homeowners will get notified and access the cameras from afar when their fluffy friends are having fun or tearing up household objects.

Another interesting feature worth mentioning is time-lapse. With the Reolink app, users can customize the cameras to capture images or videos at certain time periods and download the full time-lapse videos, which showcase the process of sunrise, blooming, building construction or any exciting events.

Other important features:

4K resolution for sharp and vivid images

180° panorama view on larger properties

Color night vision with built-in spotlights

Smart people/vehicle/pet detection for accurate alerts

Power over Ethernet or plug-in for power supply

Dual-band 2.4/5 GHz WiFi connection

Smart home integration to Google Assistant

Two-way audio for effortless communication

Flexible footage storage options on SD card (up to 256GB) & Reolink NVRs

Remote access via intuitive Reolink mobile app & desktop software

For more information about Reolink Duo 2 dual-lens 4K security cameras, visit the Reolink security camera official site.

