Franklin Mining Retains Geologist Michael Biste to Prepare for Gold Mining

CARSON CITY, Nev., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Mining CEO William Petty (OTC Pink: FMNJ) has hired world-renown Geologist Dr. Michael Biste to prepare a business operation plan as the company inches closer to gold production. The initial location where Franklin plans to recover alluvium gold tailings is in the Yuyo area, where machinery has been placed in anticipation of the mining operation.



Dr. Biste has already begun working with Franklin Mining Bolivia Vice President Fernando Freudenthal and Franklin Mining CFO Nick Jones to finalize the order of operations moving forward.

“Dr. Biste has worked with respected mining companies such as Golden Eagle, Behre Dolbear, Glencore, and even Franklin Mining from 2006-2010,” announced Mr. Petty. “With an impressive resume spanning more than four decades in Bolivia, there is no one more qualified to lead Franklin to success than Dr. Biste. I have known him and known of him for many years, and we couldn’t be happier to have him on board.”

