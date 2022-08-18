Personal Care Services Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Fantastic Sams, Weight Watchers, Jenny Craig, Regis Corporation & Others

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Care Services Global Market Report 2022 by Type, Category, Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global personal care services market is expected to grow from $341.21 billion in 2021 to $409.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.0%. The market is expected to reach $654.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.4%.



The main types of personal care services are beauty salons, diet and weight reducing centers, spas & massage and other personal care services. A beauty salon, sometimes known as a beauty parlour, is a place where men and women can have aesthetic treatments. The different categories include mass, premium and is distributed through various channels such as specialist retail stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies/drug stores, online retail channels, others.



Population aging will be a driver of the personal care services market going forward. During 2018-2022, the number of people over 65 is expected to increase from approximately 550 to 650 million globally, an increase of 18% according to the Population Reference Bureau. The increasing size of geriatric population coupled with an increasing focus on healthy lifestyles among the geriatric population will increase the demand for personal care services such spa and massage services, driving the market



Beauty salons are using organic products to cater to the increasing demand for healthy products. Organic products are natural products which are prepared using natural or organic ingredients without the use of harmful chemicals. The supply of locally-sourced raw materials makes organic products more accessible and affordable to the costumers.

Some of the organic products being used by hair salons include organic hair oil, hair spray, shampoos, hair gels, hair colors, dyes and other hair styling products. The organic personal care market is expected to grow at 10% to reach $25 billion by 2025, thus indicating a significant potential for organic salons. Hair salon such as Organic Natural Hair salon use organic products.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the personal care services market in 2021. North America was the second-largest region in personal care services market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Beauty Salons; Diet And Weight Reducing Centers; Spas & Massage Parlors; Other Personal Care Services

2) By Category: Mass; Premium

3) By Distribution Channel: Specialist Retail Stores; Supermarkets/Hypermarkets; Convenience Stores; Pharmacies/Drug Stores; Online Retail Channels; Other Distribution Channels



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Personal Care Services Market Characteristics



4. Personal Care Services Market Product Analysis



5. Personal Care Services Market Supply Chain



6. Personal Care Services Market Customer Information



7. Personal Care Services Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Personal Care Services



9. Personal Care Services Market Size And Growth



10. Personal Care Services Market Regional Analysis



11. Personal Care Services Market Segmentation

12. Personal Care Services Market Segments



13. Personal Care Services Market Metrics



14. Asia-Pacific Personal Care Services Market



15. Western Europe Personal Care Services Market



16. Eastern Europe Personal Care Services Market



17. North America Personal Care Services Market



18. South America Personal Care Services Market



19. Middle East Personal Care Services Market



20. Africa Personal Care Services Market



21. Personal Care Services Market Competitive Landscape



22. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Personal Care Services Market



23. Market Background: Personal Services Market



24. Recommendations



25. Appendix



26. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned

Fantastic Sams

Weight Watchers International Inc.

Tivity Health

Regis Corporation

Jenny Craig Inc.

Bosley Inc.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Hair Cuttery

Bijin Salon Spa

Great Clips

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4qsao7

Attachment