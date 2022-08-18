Seed Coating Market worth $3.6 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seed Coating Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 8.4%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The demand for the seed coating market is driven due to the awareness campaigns, such as the awareness programs carried out by India Monsanto to adopt GM seeds, which are also coated. There also have been various government initiatives with NGOs, such as Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, for conducting awareness programs for quality seeds in Africa.

The protectants segment is the fastest growing among the various active ingredients of seed coating during the forecast period

Seed coatings can reduce the damage through two methods such as systemic and non-systemic protection. Coating the seeds with protectants is one of the ways to deal with soilborne and fungicidal diseases. Systemic safety: It is absorbed by the plant, and the coatings release their active ingredients into the soil, protecting the seed. Non-systemic protection: The coating around the seed protects the young seedlings from soilborne and fungicidal diseases targeting the pathogens.

Asia Pacific region is witnessing the highest growth rate in the seed coating market

The Asia Pacific region has significant growth in the food and feed processing industries, where the cultivation of industrial crops, such as rice, wheat, soybean, and corn, is gaining considerable traction. Favorable climatic conditions, government initiatives, awareness campaigns by seed manufacturers, the growth of the agricultural input market, the demand for high-quality seeds, and the availability of farm subsidies are the key factors contributing to the development the seed coating market in Asia Pacific region. The rising demand for grains, vegetables, and oilseeds from food processing, feed, and biofuel industries has encouraged farmers to adopt the crop cultivation pattern.

The major players involved in the seed coating market include BASF SE (Germany), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Croda International plc (U.K.), DSM (Netherlands), Sensient Technologies (U.S.), and Germain Seed Technology Inc. (U.K.).

