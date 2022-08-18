Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Thermo Fisher, Oxford Nanopore, F. Hoffmann-La Roche & Others

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical oncology next generation sequencing market is expected to grow from $0.36 billion in 2021 to $0.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The market is expected to grow to $0.68 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%.



North America was the largest region in the clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market during the forecast period. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.7 million new cases and 0.6 million cancer deaths in 2019 in the USA. The four most common types of cancer worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43% of all the new cancer cases. Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for the clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market.



High costs associated with the clinical oncology next-generation sequencing are a major issue faced by patients across the globe. The pressure to contain costs and demonstrate value is widespread. Political uncertainty and persistent economic stress in numerous countries are calling into question the sustainability of public health care funding.

In low-income countries, the lack of cost-effective therapies for cancer has influenced the health conditions of the population and has led to a low average life expectancy. According to an article published in July 2019 by Genetics in Medicine, the genome sequencing costs per cancer case is around £6,841, and costs per rare disease are around £7,050, and this cost is due to consumables that are the most expensive components in the sequencing process, and the equipment cost for rare cancer disease is higher when compared with normal cancer equipment, thus restraining the growth of the market.



Companies in the clinical oncology next-generation sequencing are increasingly investing in automation of workflow to increase precision and reduce the sample to sample variability. For instance, Agilent automation solutions have developed an automation system that allows increasing the number of reactions that can perform in parallel, reducing the amount of sample processing time, and increasing the number of samples which can be processed while reducing the variability amount from sample to sample. Companies such as Sophia Genetics are also investing in data-driven medicine that looks into automating DNA sequencing to better diagnose and treat patients.

Markets Covered:

1) By Technology: Ion Semiconductor Sequencing; Pyro-Sequencing; Synthesis Sequencing; Real Time Sequencing; Ligation Sequencing; Reversible Dye Termination Sequencing; Nano-Pore Sequencing

2) By Application: Screening; Companion Diagnostics; Other Diagnostics

3) By End User: Hospital Laboratories; Clinical Research Organizations; Diagnostic laboratories



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Characteristics



3. Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing



5. Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Size And Growth



6. Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Segmentation

7. Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market



9. China Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market



10. India Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market



11. Japan Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market



12. Australia Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market



13. Indonesia Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market



14. South Korea Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market



15. Western Europe Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market



16. UK Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market



17. Germany Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market



18. France Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market



19. Eastern Europe Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market



20. Russia Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market



21. North America Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market



22. USA Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market



23. South America Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market



24. Brazil Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market



25. Middle East Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market



26. Africa Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market



27. Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market



29. Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fisher Scientific(Qiagen)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

QIAGEN

Myriad Genetics

Illumina

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Perkin Elmer

Agilent Technologies

Pacific Bioscience

Caris Life Sciences

Paradigm Diagnostics

GATC Biotech

Macrogen

Life Technologies

DNASTAR

Exosome Diagnostics

Biomatters

Partek

Foundation Medicine

BD

Takara Bio

Creative Biolabs

Mogene

Knome

Genomatix Software

CLC Bio

GnuBIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j2vrpy