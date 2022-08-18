Global surgical table market size to record noteworthy growth through 2028

Pune, India, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that surgical table market is likely to record a decent growth through 2028, and eventually amass a notable valuation by the end of the forecast timeframe.





Furthermore, it briefly touches upon the various segments of the market, mainly on the basis of product type, device type, material type, and regional boundary. Consumption statistics, current valuations, and scope for expansion are encompassed in the document to furnish a broader understanding of the rapidly evolving market dynamics.

Lastly, a clear outlook of the competitive scenario is entailed in the report including business profiles, product landscape, latest developments, and updated valuations of top players within the industry landscape.

Surging demand for bariatric surgeries, increasing number of surgical procedures as well as rising obesity prompting the popularity of minimally invasive treatments are some major factors propelling the market growth.

In addition, rising expenditure on improving healthcare mechanisms, growing geriatric population, and increasing presence of hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers are likely to escalate the revenue margins for the industry over the forecast duration.

Despite the positive outlook, the expensive nature of composite surgical tables, coupled with dearth of skilled labor to perform sophisticated procedures in underdeveloped countries are challenges that may restrain the profitability graph of worldwide surgical table market in the forthcoming years.

Regional expanse outlook: -

North America:

North America surgical tables market is likely to gain substantial traction amassing a valuation of nearly USD 580 million by the end of 2028, owing to elevated demand for neurosurgical treatments as well as technological upgradation across hospitals and clinics to avail high-quality services and comfort for the patients.

Asia Pacific:

Asia Pacific surgical tables industry is anticipated to accrue a valuation of USD 469 million by the end of 2028, with Japan contributing USD 59 million, attributable to pervasiveness of end-stage chronic disorders in the region, and advancements in surgical tables to offer comfort & convenience.,

Europe:

Europe surgical tables market is poised to be worth USD 474 million by the end of the assessment period, owing to increasing prevalence of chronic disorders andobesity, due to the adoption of sedentary lifestyle among the people.

Germany industry size is slated to be valued at USD 134 million by the end of the review period, owing to the surging number of medical facilities, coupled with rapidly soaring cancer incidences across the country.

Segmental overview: -

By product terrain, general surgical table segment is anticipated to generate modest revenues in the coming years, owing to greater accessibility by raising or lowering the table as per the procedural requirement. Medical practitioners perform surgeries related to gall bladder, plastic surgery, pediatric, gynecological, and cardiovascular on general surgical tables.

Speaking of device type, non-powered surgical tables market share is poised to surge by 2028, on account of efforts by manufacturers to produce tables that are more convenient and flexible.

Moving on to material type, metal segment will continue to stay relevant in the forthcoming years, as these surgical tables are affordable and easy to maintain hygiene.

Based on end-user scope, hospitals & clinics segment is estimated to hold a significant industry share over the analysis timeframe, pertaining to availability of wide range of diagnostic & therapeutic procedures and presence of skilled professionals in these settings.

Competitive scenario: -

Narang Medical Limited, Schaerer Medical AG, Trumpf Medical (Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.), Stryker Corporation, Getinge AB, Steris Corp., AMTAI Medical Equipment Inc., Skytron LLC, Stille AB, and Mizuho OSI are the prominent players influencing global surgical table industry trends.

Global Surgical Table Market, By Product Type (Value, USD Million, 2017-2028)

General Surgical Table Specialty Surgical Table

Orthopedic Surgical Table

Neurology Surgical Table

Urology Surgical Table

Bariatric Surgical Table

Others

Radiolucent Surgical Table

Pediatric Surgical Table

Global Surgical Table Market, By Device Type (Value, USD Million, 2017-2028)

Powered Surgical Tables

Hydraulic Surgical Tables

Electric Surgical Tables

Hybrid Surgical Tables

Non-powered Surgical Tables

Global Surgical Table Market, By Material (Value, USD Million, 2017-2028)

Composite

Metal

Global Surgical Table Market, By End-Use (Value, USD Million, 2017-2028)

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

