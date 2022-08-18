The global digital PCR market is projected to reach $2,847.8 million by 2032 from $441.2 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 18.73% during the forecast period 2022-2032

New York, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital PCR Market - A Region and Country Analysis: Focus on Product, Application Type, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315325/?utm_source=GNW





Market Lifecycle Stage



The global digital PCR market is progressing rapidly with a significant increase in research and development (R&D) activities pertaining to a wide range of d-PCR products for disease detection, accentuating their criticality in healthcare.Digital PCR has a critical role in the molecular diagnostics approach, as it ensures the safe and effective application of disease diagnosis.



Most players in the global digital PCR market offer products, such as kits and assays, systems, and reagents and consumables.



Increasing investments in R&D for d-PCR molecular diagnostics is one of the major opportunities in the global digital PCR market. Several biotechnology and life sciences companies are working collaboratively on diagnostic test development and using d-PCR as a therapeutic means for applications in several disease indications to enable efficient diagnosis, treatment selection, and treatment monitoring.



Impact of COVID-19



The current global digital PCR market comprises kits and assays, system, and reagents and consumables.The unexpected crisis of the pandemic has surged the demand for essentials and increased the demand for digital PCR products.



There was increased demand for digital PCR from biotechnology and life sciences companies.Overall, the impact of COVID-19 on the global d-PCR market size has been low-moderate.



Some market players have reported a slight decline in sales.However, some new entrants in the global d-PCR market are expected to witness growth in the market.



There is also a decline in revenues mostly due to the initial phases of the COVID-19 pandemic, which comprised complete lockdowns across countries and major cities, thereby interrupting the supply chain. Several other products have been under development for years that may take longer than 2-4 years for commercialization. The pandemic has played a key role in enhancing the growth prospects of digital PCR-based diagnostics and is expected to indirectly aid in improving the market growth outlook.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Product

• Kits and Assays

• Systems

• Reagents and Consumables



The global digital PCR market based on the product segment was dominated by kits and assays in 2021. This is due to an increasing number of research institutes involved in carrying out in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests in the field of d-PCR-based diagnosis.



Segmentation 2: by Application

• Oncology

• Infectious Diseases

• Rare Diseases

• Gene Expression

• Reproductive Genetics

• Other Applications



In 2021, oncology dominated the application segment of the global digital PCR market.



Segmentation 3: by End User

• Academic and Research Institutions

• Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Diagnostic Centers

• Hospitals and Clinics



The academic and research institutions dominated the end-user segment in the global d-PCR market in 2021, as research laboratories, particularly, are most involved in carrying out research studies focused on identifying and understanding the diagnostic application of digital PCR.



Recent Developments in the Global Digital PCR Market



• In March 2022, Stilla signed an agreement with 12 distributors throughout EMEA. This agreement grants distribution rights to Stilla’s full product portfolio, including the six-color naica system.

• In April 2022, Stilla and Promega Corporation signed a co-marketing agreement to offer a complete digital PCR workflow solution to provide their end users with optimized workflow for a wide range of applications, including liquid biopsy, sentinel pathogen testing, infectious disease assay, overall cancer research, and drug discovery.

• In October 2021, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. acquired Dropworks, Inc., a development stage company focused on developing a digital PCR product. The strategy was to increase and complement the company’s life sciences product offerings.

• In September 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched the Applied Biosystems QuantStudio Absolute Q Digital PCR System, the first fully integrated digital PCR (dPCR) system designed to provide highly accurate and consistent results.



Demand - Drivers and Limitations



Following are the demand drivers for the global digital PCR market:

• Technological Transformations Related to Digital PCR

• Rising Adoption of Digital PCR among Various Applications

• Increasing Activities in d-PCR Ecosystem



The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

• Higher Cost of Droplet Digital PCR

• Presence of Opaque Regulatory Framework



How can this report add value to an organization?



Growth/Marketing Strategy: Owing to the explosion of massively parallel sequencing and its applications, all areas of healthcare have been affected, particularly PCR-based molecular diagnostics.The key components in the digital PCR market consist of a diverse range of d-PCR-based products, generally purchased by the testing companies and the testing services themselves.



The entire workflow is well explained in the report, along with pricing analysis considering the applications used in testing.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global d-PCR market analyzed and profiled profiled in the study, consisting of both products-based companies and a few emerging companies.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global digital PCR market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.



Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



Some prominent names established in this market are:

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Fluidigm Corporation

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Merck KGaA

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Genetron Holdings Limited

• JN Medsys

• Stilla

• Naveris, Inc.

• SAGA Diagnostics



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• U.K.

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

