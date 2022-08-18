The global pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market is projected to reach $2,551.5 million by 2031 from $855.2 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 9.61% during the forecast period 2022-2031

New York, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharmaceutical Aseptic Transfer Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on System Transfer, Transfer Type, Usability, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315324/?utm_source=GNW





Market Lifecycle Stage



The pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market is in the developed phase. The increasing demand for single-use aseptic transfer systems, increasing demand for liquid aseptic transfer systems, and the integration of Industry 4.0 within the pharmaceutical aseptic industry are some of the major opportunities in the global pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market. Furthermore, some of the key trends going on in the market are the shift from conventional cleanroom technology to barrier technology, the development of single-use transfer solutions, the rising demand for genderless aseptic connectors, and the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions (M&As) among market players.



Impact of COVID-19



The COVID-19 pandemic led to pharmaceutical companies investing heavily in R&D and ramping up production of potentially life-saving drugs for COVID-19.The unprecedented demand for these drugs and the urgency to cater to the demand within a short span of time led to higher demand for the maintenance of an aseptic environment in order to ensure regulatory compliance and faster time-to-market.



However, the trade and travel restrictions amidst the COVID-19 pandemic placed a higher burden on the supply chain, with the procurement of components and systems becoming more challenging.



Overall, while the supply side was negatively impacted, especially during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the significantly high demand for aseptic solutions offset the negative impact and led to positive growth of the market in 2020 and 2021.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by System Type

• Liquid Transfer System

• Solid Transfer System



The global pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market (by system type) is expected to be dominated by the solid transfer system segment.



Segmentation 2: by Usability

• Single-Use

• Multiple-Use



The global pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market (by usability) is dominated by the multiple-use segment.



Segmentation 3: by Transfer Type

• Port

• Portbags

• Others



The global pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market (by transfer type) is dominated by the others segment.



Segmentation 4: by End User

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

• Others



The global pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market (by end user) is dominated by the pharmaceutical companies segment.



Segmentation 5: by Region

• North America - U.S., Canada

• Europe - Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific - Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Rest-of-Latin America

• Middle East and Africa - U.A.E., South Africa, Rest-of-Middle East and Africa



Recent Developments in Global Pharmaceutical Aseptic Transfer Market



• In June 2022, ChargePoint Technology acquired a single-use product and accessory manufacturer, Terracon.

• In January 2022, ChargePoint Technology accelerated expansion to enhance services in the U.S. market.

• In June 2022, Getinge AB launched its DPTE-EXO with sleeveless DPTE-BetaBag. This alpha port ensures automated aseptic transfer and assists in enhancing operational proficiency.

• In November 2021, Getinge AB extended its presence in Vietnam by forming its legitimate unit, Getinge Vietnam.

• In November 2021, Sartorius AG expanded its production capacities in France for storage and further innovation to meet the rising demands of the pharmaceutical industry.

• In September 2021, Sartorius AG expanded its manufacturing facilities in China in biological drug discovery, process development, testing, and validation to meet growing local customer demand.

• In March 2021, Arcline Investment Management acquired ChargePoint Technology to fuel an increased global presence.

• In January 2021, Getinge AB expanded the production capacity of its DPTE BetaBags in the U.S. by establishing the manufacturing of these BetaBags at its site in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

• In December 2020, Pall Corporation established a strategic partnership with Single Use Support GmbH to distribute the RoSS SHELL platform of the company globally.

• In June 2020, ABS Transfer SAS raised $3.2 million (€3 million), in the series A funding round led by Go Capital, along with Bpifrance and the regional government of Centre-Val de Loire.



Demand – Drivers and Limitations



Following are the drivers for the global pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market:

• Rapid Expansion of the Pharmaceutical Industry

• Significant Rise of Investment in the Pharmaceutical Industry

• Implementation of Stringent Regulations for Drug Approval Processes

• Growing Demand for Automated Products for Aseptic Transfer Processes



The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

• Complex Development Cycle of Aseptic Transfer Systems and Requirement of Large Capital Investment for Installation

• Lack of Skilled Personnel

• Growing Preference for Refurbished Equipment



How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of aseptic transfer products and accessories available for use in the pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the different aseptic transfer products by system type (liquid transfer system and solid transfer system), usability (single-use and multiple-use), transfer type (ports, portbags, and others), and end user (pharmaceutical companies, contract development manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and others).



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaborations and business expansions, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and funding activities.The favored strategy for the companies has been partnerships, alliances, and business expansions to strengthen their position in the global pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market.



For instance, in June 2022, Tema Sinergie and AMERICAN FARMAGRUP S.A.S partnered to provide customized solutions for the pharmaceutical industry in South America.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market analyzed and profiled in the study involve players that offer aseptic transfer products and services.Moreover, a detailed market share analysis of the players operating in the global pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.



Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



Some of the prominent established names in this market are:

• ABC Transfer SAS

• ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc.

• Azbil Corporation

• Castus GmbH & Co. KG

• ChargePoint Technology

• Dover Corporation

• EnPro Industries, Inc.

• Entegris Inc.

• Ezi-Dock Systems Ltd.

• Getinge AB

• ILC Dover LP

• JCE Biotechnology

• Rommelag

• Sartorius AG

• Single Use Support GmbH



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• U.K.

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin America

• Middle East Africa

• U.A.E.

• South Africa

• Rest-of-Middle East and Africa

