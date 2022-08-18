Global Metal Manufacturing Market Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow to $4,542.55 Billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3% - Long-term Forecast to 2031

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metal manufacturing market is expected to grow from $3,023.2 billion in 2021 to $3,425 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The market is expected to grow to $4,542.55 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Major players in the metals manufacturing market are Arcelor Mittal, POSCO, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, JFE, and TATA Steel Group.



The metals manufacturing market consists of sales of metals by entities ((organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate iron and steel foundries, iron and steel mills, and/or ferroalloy manufacturing businesses, and/or entities that undertake alumina and aluminium production and processing.



The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the metal manufacturing market in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the metal manufacturing market. The regions covered in the metals manufacturing report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Industrial robotics is gaining traction among companies in the metals industry. This is mainly because industrial robotics aids companies in reducing labour costs, improving workplace safety, and driving productivity and efficiency. Industrial robots have widespread applications in the metals industry performing tasks such as material handling, arc welding, spot welding, cutting, and press tending.

According to a KPMG report, 42% of executives of global metals companies are willing to invest significantly in robotics. Examples of companies offering industrial robots to metals companies include FANUC, KUKA, ABB, and Motoman.



