Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Size Worth $11,971 Million by 2028 | CAGR: 6.1%: Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The factors such as increasing mobile data traffic, mounting number of connected devices due to the Internet of Things (IoT), increasing demand for extended network coverage and uninterrupted connectivity, and increasing construction of buildings based on modern and sustainable concepts are anticipated to drive the market.

The Global Distributed Antenna System Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 11,971.0 Million in 2028.

The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 8,391.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Distributed Antenna System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Offering (Components, Services), by Coverage (Indoor, Outdoor), by Ownership Model (Carrier Ownership, Neutral-Host Ownership, Enterprise Ownership), by User Facility Area (200-500 K sq. Ft., <200 K sq. Ft., >500 K sq. Ft.), by Frequency Protocol (Cellular, VHF/UHF, Other Frequency Protocols), by Network Type (Public Network, Private LTE/CBRS), by Signal Source (Off-Air Antennas, On-site Base Transceiver Station (BTS), Small Cells), by Vertical (Commercial, Public Safety), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:

The global Distributed Antenna System Market was valued USD 8,391.5 Million in 2021 and is all set to surpass USD 11,971.0 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

In terms of revenue, the application segment held the largest revenue share of in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance for the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the product segment held the second largest market share of in 2021 and is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

Asia Pacific captured the lion share in 2021 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of Distributed Antenna System industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.





Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing Mobile Data Traffic

The rise in the number of subscribers of cellular networks has propelled the need for increasing macrocell deployments. The seamless coverage provided by current macrocell base stations by mobile service providers is getting more and more challenging. The increasing number of mobile devices and connections worldwide is anticipated to rise to 13.1 billion in 2023 from 8.8 billion in 2018, according to the Cisco Visual Networking Index. The need for more capable and intelligent networks is expanding simultaneously as the number of mobile devices with superior processing and multimedia capabilities rise. The progression of connectivity technologies from 2G to 3G, 3.5G, and 4G is already well underway. The trend is projected to continue in the coming years, bringing about the commercialization of 4.5G (LTE/LTE-A/LTE-AP) and 5G. Thus, these are some of the drivers projected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Opportunity:

Increasing Need for Public Safety Connectivity

Public safety networks are crucial for ensuring people's safety and are installed in high-rise buildings, tunnels, malls, parking garages, and airports, among other places. The standard for DAS systems has seen a significant increase in national, state, and municipal regulation during the past ten years. Legislative requirements and new public safety building codes adopted by the International Code Council (ICC) and the National Fire Protection Association are driving the demand for in-building wireless solutions for public safety, including repeaters, bidirectional amplifiers, and active DAS (NFPA). However, the Complexities involved in installing DAS may act as a restraining factor and hinder the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the manufacturing industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020.

Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Distributed Antenna System Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Regional Analysis :

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Distributed Antenna System Market in 2021.North America is one of the technologically advanced regions in the world. Thus, additionally, the presence of major players in the region and the high spending power of the region is anticipated to fuel the market for the forecast period. Also, consumers in this region have readily adopted 4G- enabled smartphones, which has established it as one of the most advanced mobile-dense regions in the world. Hence, is anticipated to further propel the market growth over the forecast period.

List of Prominent Players in Distributed Antenna System Market:

CommScope (US)

Corning Inc. (US)

PBE Axell (UK)

Comba Telecom Systems (Hong Kong)

SOLiD Technologies (South Korea)

American Tower (US)

AT&T (US)

Boingo Wireless Inc. (US)

Dali Wireless (US)

Zinwave (US)

Whoop Wireless (US)

Bird Technologies (US)

HUBER+SUHNER (Switzerland)

JMA Wireless (US)

Advanced RF Technologies (ADRF) (US)

Galtronics Corporation Ltd. (Canada)

Connectivity Wireless (US)

Betacom (US)

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 149 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Distributed Antenna System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Offering (Components, Services), by Coverage (Indoor, Outdoor), by Ownership Model (Carrier Ownership, Neutral-Host Ownership, Enterprise Ownership), by User Facility Area (200-500 K sq. Ft., <200 K sq. Ft., >500 K sq. Ft.), by Frequency Protocol (Cellular, VHF/UHF, Other Frequency Protocols), by Network Type (Public Network, Private LTE/CBRS), by Signal Source (Off-Air Antennas, On-site Base Transceiver Station (BTS), Small Cells), by Vertical (Commercial, Public Safety), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Recent Developments:

November 2020: CommScope (US) and Nokia (Finland) collaborated to develop a new interleaved passive-active antenna (IPAA) radio platform.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

Which region will show the fastest and highest growth in the near future?

Which are the top five players and their weakness and strength of the Market?

What will be the future innovation in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will lead the largest share of the Market?

What are the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the industry?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Distributed Antenna System Market for the base year and forecast period?

This market titled “Distributed Antenna System Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Offering Components Services

Coverage Indoor Outdoor

Ownership Model Carrier Ownership Neutral-Host Ownership Enterprise Ownership

User Facility Area <200 K Sq. Ft. 200-500 K Sq. Ft. >500 K Sq. Ft.

Frequency Protocol Cellular VHF/UHF Other Frequency Protocols

Network Type Public Network Private LTE/CBRS

Signal Source Off-Air Antennas On-Site Base Transceiver Station Small Cells

Vertical Commercial Public Safety

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered CommScope (US)

Corning Inc. (US)

PBE Axell (UK)

Comba Telecom Systems (Hong Kong)

SOLiD Technologies (South Korea)

American Tower (US)

AT&T (US)

Boingo Wireless Inc. (US)

Dali Wireless (US)

Zinwave (US)

Whoop Wireless (US)

Bird Technologies (US)

HUBER+SUHNER (Switzerland)

JMA Wireless (US)

Advanced RF Technologies (ADRF) (US)

Galtronics Corporation Ltd. (Canada)

Connectivity Wireless (US)

Betacom (US) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Top Companies in Distributed Antenna System Market | Industry Key Players In-depth Analysis.





Blog: