Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Outlook To [2028] | Industry Growing At A CAGR of 6.0% By 2028 | Consumer-Demands, Future Prospects, Innovations, Trends, Growth Plans, Business Challenges, Opportunities and Key Suppliers

Pune, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global "Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market" 2022-2028 report discovers comprehensive insights on key manufacturers with share information, market size and projection, key dynamics, growth factors, and new company profiles. The report provides detailed information about the market overview, prevalent trends, demand, and recent developments impacting the market growth in the coming years.

SCM is defined as the management of flow of goods within the supply chain. It majorly includes the storage and movement of raw materials, inventory management, and management of finished goods from point of production to consumption point. Interlinked and interconnected channels, networks, and node business are involved in the management of products and services which are required by the end customers in the supply chains. However, smart and mobile supply chain software and services majorly deal with the information generated within the supply chain. Smart and mobile supply chain management solutions help in collecting and managing the collected information. The product manufacturers and retailers use this information in demand forecasting, studying consumer behavior, and changing preferences of consumers.

The global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market size is projected to reach US$ 18020 million by 2028, from US$ 11920 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2022-2028.

Supply chain management (SCM) is one of the critical components in today’s global supply chain market. It enables manufacturing companies, wholesalers, and retailers to provide value to their customers through lower costs and superior products. As supply chain management is becoming one of the significant factors in the success of any business, the demand for advanced supply chain solutions is anticipated to grow significantly in the next few years. Thus, supply chain management software and services would continue to grow at a significantly higher rate when compared to other software companies providing higher return on investment to its investors.

Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Top Manufacturers Analysis : The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. Top Key Players covered in the report are:

SAP

Oracle Corporation

JDA Software Group

Manhattan Associates

Epicor Software Corporation

IBM Corporation

Descartes Systems Group

Infor Global Solutions

GT Nexus

Kewill Systems

The report focuses on the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends. Furthermore, the report provides detailed cost analysis, supply chain. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Consumer behavior analysis and market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) provides crucial information for knowing the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market.

Based On Product Types, the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market from 2017 to 2028 is primarily split into:

Software

Services

Based On Applications, the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market from 2017 to 2028 covers:

Retail

IT and Telecommunication

Manufacturing

BFSI

Government

Energy and Utility

Healthcare

Logistics and Transportation

Others (Aerospace, Hospitality, etc)

Geographically, the report includes research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2017 -2028) of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

Major Highlights of Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Report:

Define and discuss the growth of the global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market

Analyze the various segments and dynamics of the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market

To identify and make suitable business plans according to industry and economic shifts.

The key objective of presenting an in-depth research study on the global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market is to conduct an extensive analysis and Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions performance.

The report highlights the latest trends, market drivers, and investment avenues for the new entrants and the market players looking for market expansion.

It is helpful to combine relevant facts and offers a wealth of information and analysis on the global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market.

This report assesses the performance and profit potential of the global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market. Different variables are used to analyze attractiveness and strengths.

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region are mentioned in the report.

The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

Data regarding the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Industry market:

The Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Industry market, with regards to the provincial scope, is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, South East Asia and more. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

Which are the five top players of the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market?

How will the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market change in the upcoming years?

Which product and application will take a share of the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market throughout the forecast period?

What is the current market size, what will the market size be in 2028 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the challenges to grow in the market?

What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the key vendors?

Who are the major competitors and what is their strategy?

What are the barriers to entry for new players in the market?

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Detailed TOC of Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Forecast Report 2022-2028:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Software

1.2.3 Services

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 IT and Telecommunication

1.3.4 Manufacturing

1.3.5 BFSI

1.3.6 Government

1.3.7 Energy and Utility

1.3.8 Healthcare

1.3.9 Logistics and Transportation

1.3.10 Others (Aerospace, Hospitality, etc)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Industry Trends

2.3.2 Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Drivers

2.3.3 Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Challenges

2.3.4 Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Revenue

3.4 Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Revenue in 2021

3.5 Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

5 Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.3 North America Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4 United States

6.5 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.3 Europe Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 U.K.

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Nordic Countries

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

8.4 China

8.5 Japan

8.6 South Korea

8.7 Southeast Asia

8.8 India

8.9 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.3 Latin America Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4 Mexico

9.5 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4 Turkey

10.5 Saudi Arabia

10.6 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 SAP

11.1.1 SAP Company Detail

11.1.2 SAP Business Overview

11.1.3 SAP Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Introduction

11.1.4 SAP Revenue in Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 SAP Recent Development

11.2 Oracle Corporation

11.2.1 Oracle Corporation Company Detail

11.2.2 Oracle Corporation Business Overview

11.2.3 Oracle Corporation Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Introduction

11.2.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

11.3 JDA Software Group

11.3.1 JDA Software Group Company Detail

11.3.2 JDA Software Group Business Overview

11.3.3 JDA Software Group Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Introduction

11.3.4 JDA Software Group Revenue in Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 JDA Software Group Recent Development

11.4 Manhattan Associates

11.4.1 Manhattan Associates Company Detail

11.4.2 Manhattan Associates Business Overview

11.4.3 Manhattan Associates Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Introduction

11.4.4 Manhattan Associates Revenue in Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 Manhattan Associates Recent Development

11.5 Epicor Software Corporation

11.5.1 Epicor Software Corporation Company Detail

11.5.2 Epicor Software Corporation Business Overview

11.5.3 Epicor Software Corporation Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Introduction

11.5.4 Epicor Software Corporation Revenue in Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 Epicor Software Corporation Recent Development

11.6 IBM Corporation

11.6.1 IBM Corporation Company Detail

11.6.2 IBM Corporation Business Overview

11.6.3 IBM Corporation Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Introduction

11.6.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

11.7 Descartes Systems Group

11.7.1 Descartes Systems Group Company Detail

11.7.2 Descartes Systems Group Business Overview

11.7.3 Descartes Systems Group Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Introduction

11.7.4 Descartes Systems Group Revenue in Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 Descartes Systems Group Recent Development

11.8 Infor Global Solutions

11.8.1 Infor Global Solutions Company Detail

11.8.2 Infor Global Solutions Business Overview

11.8.3 Infor Global Solutions Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Introduction

11.8.4 Infor Global Solutions Revenue in Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 Infor Global Solutions Recent Development

11.9 GT Nexus

11.9.1 GT Nexus Company Detail

11.9.2 GT Nexus Business Overview

11.9.3 GT Nexus Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Introduction

11.9.4 GT Nexus Revenue in Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 GT Nexus Recent Development

11.10 Kewill Systems

11.10.1 Kewill Systems Company Detail

11.10.2 Kewill Systems Business Overview

11.10.3 Kewill Systems Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Introduction

11.10.4 Kewill Systems Revenue in Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Business (2017-2022)

11.10.5 Kewill Systems Recent Development

12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

