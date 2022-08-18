Facial Skincare Market Size 2022-2030| Share, Growth, Opportunity, Trends, Revenue, Challenges, and Forecast

Pune, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global facial skincare market is expected to reach US$ 169.41 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030, states Growth Plus Reports.

The global facial skincare market is experiencing rapid growth. This market refers to products that focus on the enhancement of facial skin quality, resolving skin issues, and delivering an appealing and satisfactory appearance. Emerging demand for various facial skincare products such as creams, masks, serums, lotions, and so on, can be attributed to growing celebrity endorsement, growing penetration of social media, increasing disposable incomes, and changing beauty standards. These factors are further accountable for the expansion of the facial skincare market globally.

Market Drivers

The growth of the facial skincare market is mainly due to the growing awareness of appearance standards in society and especially among women and youth. Furthermore, celebrity endorsements promoting facial products, growing consciousness for the maintenance of healthy skin, and growing incidence of facial skin ailments also assist in the development of the market. Additionally, there has been increasing funding for R&D initiatives with an aim for the continuous invention of new & effective products, to enhance customer satisfaction, and to attract a larger customer base. These factors are expected to propel the overall growth of the market.

The global facial skincare market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – Product, Application, End-User, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’

The global facial skincare market, based on product types has been segmented into different categories, viz:

Serums And Masks

Cleaning Wipes

Facial Creams

Face Wash

Others (Toners, Pore Strips, Etc.)

The facial creams segment is expected to dominate the market through the forecast period. Facial creams are the most widely used worldwide and are often viewed as a fundamental skincare product. Furthermore, facial creams are versatile products offering solutions to almost every kind of skin concern ranging from conventional moisturization to anti-aging. Their ease of application and relative safety also contributes to the dominant position of facial creams. Additionally, the serum and masks segment is experiencing a noticeable growth in the market as these products contain a higher concentration of active ingredients and therefore have quick and lasting effects.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Geographically, the global facial skincare market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global market with the largest revenue share. This is attributed to the presence of a large population of young and aged people, increasing penetration of international market players in the Asia Pacific, and growing disposable incomes of the general population. These trends are further facilitated by the growing penetration of social media and e-commerce in the region. Moreover, there is also an enormous adoption of facial creams such as sunscreen, anti-aging creams, and skin whitening creams for better skin complexion in the Asia Pacific market. There is also a multitude of local and regional market players offering products unique to the regional ethnicity, addressing their unique skincare problems and concerns. For instance, the demand for whitening and pigmentation creams and other cosmetics is the highest in the Asia Pacific, as the general population has a more positive perception to have fair skin. Additionally, North America is also anticipated to progress at a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. Along with conventional products such as facial creams, the demand for specialty and innovative products such as essences, serums, sheet face masks, etc. is significantly high in the North America market. Moreover, the uptake of high-end, expensive brands is relatively prominent in the North America market.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 USD 110.54 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 169.41 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Products, Application, End User

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global facial skincare market are:

Shiseido Company Limited

Johnson & Johnson (J&J)

Procter & Gamble Co. (P&G)

Avon Products Inc

L'Oréal SA

Revlon Inc

Estée Lauder Companies Inc

Unilever Plc

Revlon, Inc

Beiersdorf AG

Coty

Oriflame Holding AG

Natura & Co

Among others

