Reservoir Media, Inc. to Host Virtual Town Hall Event With NMPA President and CEO David Israelite

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) (“Reservoir” or the “Company”), an award-winning independent music company, today announced that the Company will host a virtual Town Hall event in which Reservoir Founder and Chief Executive Officer Golnar Khosrowshahi will be joined by National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) President and Chief Executive Officer David Israelite to discuss the recent Copyright Royalty Board (CRB) developments. At the end of the event, there will be time allotted for a question and answer session where attendees will be permitted to submit questions online. The event will be held on Thursday, August 25th at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.



For participants who wish to access the live webcast, please register here. To access a replay of the presentation, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.reservoir-media.com/.

ABOUT RESERVOIR

Reservoir is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, and Abu Dhabi. Reservoir is the first female-founded and led publicly traded independent music company in the U.S. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, Reservoir has grown to represent over 140,000 copyrights and 36,000 master recordings with titles dating as far back as 1900 and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir holds a regular Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard’s Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide’s The A&R Awards and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 and 2022 Music Week Awards.

Reservoir also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records, Tommy Boy Records, and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.

