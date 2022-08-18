Apollo Silver’s September Marketing Activities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Silver Corp. (TSX.V: APGO) (OTCQB: APGOF) (FSE: 6ZF0) (“Apollo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will host a corporate update webinar for shareholders, investors, and analysts on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET.



The webinar will be facilitated by Tom Peregoodoff, President & CEO, and Cathy Fitzgerald, VP Exploration and Resource Development and will focus on Company’s Calico Silver Project (“Calico”), located in San Bernardino County, California. Specifically, the Company will provide an update on the 2022 Technical Program drilling results to date, the commencement of Phase 2 of the drill program, and the timing of the Company’s planned Mineral Resource Estimate update. Following the virtual presentation, Apollo will take questions from webinar participants.

Interested participants are encouraged to register in advance for the webinar on the Company’s website at: http://www.apollosilver.com/webinars/. The Company will provide an update closer to the webinar date with further information regarding accessing the presentation. A replay of the webinar will be available on September 12, 2022, on Apollo‘s website. Investors are invited to pre-submit questions to: info@apollosilver.com .

Beaver Creek Precious Metals Summit

Apollo is also pleased to announce that Tom Peregoodoff will be in Beaver Creek, Colorado during the Precious Metals Summit being held at the Beaver Creek Resort, in Beaver Creek, Colorado, on September 13-16, 2022. Tom will host in-person meetings with investors, brokers and other members of the capital markets community. Anyone interested in meeting with the Company is asked to contact investor relations directly via email at info@apollosilver.com to arrange a meeting time.

Apollo Silver Corp. has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance world class precious metals projects in tier-one jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of two significant silver exploration and resource development projects, the Calico Silver Project, in San Bernardino County, California and Silver District Project in La Paz County, Arizona.

