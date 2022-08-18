Ayr Wellness Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

MIAMI, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator (“MSO”), is reporting financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Unless otherwise noted, all results are presented in U.S. dollars.

Jonathan Sandelman, Founder and CEO of Ayr, said, “Over the past few months, we have achieved many of the key transformational milestones to operationalize Ayr’s core footprint, and we are now moving to optimize this footprint for substantial growth. We’re doing this in the face of macro headwinds from the broader economy, but it’s never been clearer that cannabis is a consumer staple that is here to stay.”

“Q2 2022 results were in line with our expectations, and we now look ahead to the second half of 2022. Our second half growth will be slower than previously expected, but the earnings power of the business remains outstanding. We continue to make investments in people and processes, while remaining prudent through these turbulent economic times. With our core operating footprint in place, the vast majority of our capex behind us, and a strong, $117 million cash position on our balance sheet, we believe that we are well-placed to weather this economic environment and emerge stronger on the other side.”

Second Quarter Financial Highlights ($ in millions, excl. margin items)

Q2 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 % Change

Q2/Q2 % Change

Q2/Q1 Revenue $91.3 $111.2 $110.1 20.6% -1.0% Gross Profit $22.3 $45.5 $40.3 80.6% -11.5% Adjusted Gross Profit1 $53.1 $57.9 $57.2 7.7% -1.2% Operating Loss $(24.9) $(21.1) $(24.8) NA NA Adjusted EBITDA1 $27.4 $19.5 $19.6 -28.5% 0.5% Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 30.0% 17.5% 17.8% -1,220bps 30bps

1Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP measures, and accordingly are not standardized measures and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. See Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures below. For a reconciliation of Operating Loss to Adjusted EBITDA as well as Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit, see the reconciliation table appended to this release.

Second Quarter and Recent Highlights

Northeast Began serving adult-use customers at three New Jersey dispensaries in Woodbridge, Union and Eatontown. Completed the first harvest from second New Jersey cultivation facility in August. Opened first adult-use dispensaries, one in Boston’s Back Bay and one in Watertown, in July. Received state regulatory approval to convert Somerville, Massachusetts dispensary to adult use, pending local approvals. Received state regulatory approval to begin phased production at new cultivation expansion in Massachusetts. Launched the award-winning flower brand, LIT, for wholesale as well as retail purchase in four Ayr Greater Boston locations. Announced the opening of ninth affiliated medical dispensary in Pennsylvania, AYR Indiana, in July.

Southwest Completed the first sale from new 80,000 square foot cultivation facility in Phoenix, Arizona. Launched Levia water-soluble tinctures in Arizona and Nevada, representing the first expansion of Levia outside of Massachusetts, in August. Ayr’s Kynd flower continues to be the #1 selling flower brand in Nevada.

Florida Opened three new dispensaries during the second quarter and an additional two stores in July and August, bringing Ayr’s total footprint to 50 dispensaries across the state. i Biomass yields up 125% during the first half of 2022 when compared to the same period of 2021. 37 unique strains being grown at Gainesville cultivation campus, with each store averaging ~16 strains available.



M&A Highlights

Closed acquisition of Herbal Remedies Dispensaries, LLC, an operator of two licensed retail dispensaries in Quincy, Illinois on May 25, 2022.



Financing and Capital Structure

Ended the quarter with a cash balance of $116.7 million.

Closed $81.5 million of real estate financing transactions during the quarter, bringing the YTD total to $108 million with an annualized blended cost of capital of 7.8%.

Approximately 68.9 million fully diluted shares outstanding based on a treasury method calculation, as of June 30, 2022. ii

Deployed $17.9 million of capital expenditures in Q2.

Outlook

Based on the results to date coupled with an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop, Ayr is updating its previously issued guidance regarding 2022 financial results.

The Company expects Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Income to grow approximately 10% sequentially from Q2 2022 to Q3 2022, and an acceleration in the pace of sequential growth in Q4 2022.

The Company’s expectations for future results are based on the assumptions and risks detailed in its MD&A for the period ended June 30, 2022 as filed on SEDAR.

_______________

i Pending the completed re-location of Ayr’s Dania Beach store.

ii Includes pending M&A and excludes Ayr granted but unvested service-based LTIP shares totaling 6.4 million.



Conference Call

Ayr CEO Jonathan Sandelman, Co-COO Jennifer Drake, and CFO Brad Asher will host a conference call tomorrow, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Conference Call Date: Thursday, August 18, 2022

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 319-4610

International dial-in number: (604) 638-5340

Conference ID: 10019872

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the Company’s investor relations team at AYR@elevate-ir.com.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available for one month beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: (855) 669-9658

International replay number: (412) 317-0088

Replay ID: 9258

Financial Statements

Certain financial information reported in this news release is extracted from Ayr’s Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. Ayr files its financial statements and MD&A on SEDAR and with the SEC. All financial information contained in this news release is qualified in its entirety by reference to such financial statements and MD&A.

Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports certain non-GAAP measures that are used to evaluate the performance of its businesses and the performance of their respective segments, as well as to manage their capital structures. As non-GAAP measures generally do not have a standardized meaning, they may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Securities regulators require such measures to be clearly defined and reconciled with their most comparable GAAP measures.

Rather, these are provided as additional information to complement those GAAP measures by providing further understanding of the results of the operations of the Company from management’s perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation, nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s financial information reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP measures used to analyze the performance of the Company’s businesses include “Adjusted EBITDA” and “Adjusted Gross Profit.”

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performances and may be useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. These financial measures are intended to provide investors with supplemental measures of the Company’s operating performances and thus highlight trends in the Company’s core businesses that may not otherwise be apparent when solely relying on the GAAP measures.

Adjusted EBITDA

“Adjusted EBITDA” represents loss from operations, as reported under GAAP, before interest and tax, adjusted to exclude non-core costs, other non-cash items, including depreciation and amortization, and further adjusted to remove non-cash stock-based compensation, the accounting for the incremental costs to acquire cannabis inventory in a business combination, acquisition related costs, start-up costs and the gain on sale of assets.

Adjusted Gross Profit

“Adjusted Gross Profit” represents gross profit, as reported, adjusted to exclude the accounting for the incremental costs to acquire cannabis inventory in a business combination, interest, depreciation and amortization, and start-up costs.

A reconciliation of how Ayr calculates Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit is provided in the tables appended below. Additional reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit and other disclosures concerning non-GAAP measures are provided in our MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “target”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “would”, “estimate”, “goal”, “outlook”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “will”, “may”, “tracking”, “pacing” and “should” and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking information and statements pertaining to, among other things, Ayr’s future growth plans. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the actual events and results to differ materially from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: anticipated strategic, operational and competitive benefits may not be realized; events or series of events, including in connection with COVID-19, may cause business interruptions; required regulatory approvals may not be obtained in a timely manner or at all; inflationary pressures may increase input costs; supply chain issues may hamper production and distribution; and Ayr may not be able to raise additional debt or equity capital if required. Among other things, Ayr has assumed that its businesses will operate as anticipated and that all required regulatory approvals will be obtained on satisfactory terms and within expected time frames.

Forward-looking estimates and assumptions involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. While Ayr believes there is a reasonable basis for these assumptions, such estimates may not be met. These estimates represent forward-looking information. Actual results may vary and differ materially from the estimates.

Assumptions and Risks

Forward-looking information in this release is subject to the assumptions and risks as described in our MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Additional Information

For more information about the Company’s Q2 2022 operations and outlook, please view Ayr’s corporate presentation posted in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.ayrwellness.com.

About Ayr Wellness Inc.

Ayr is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator. Based on the belief that everything starts with the quality of the plant, the Company’s mission is to cultivate the finest quality cannabis at scale and deliver remarkable experiences to its customers every day.

Ayr’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com.

Ayr Wellness Inc.

Unaudited Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in United States Dollars, in Thousands, Except Share Amounts)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Cash $ 116,743 $ 154,342 Accounts receivable, net 6,974 7,413 Inventory 106,471 93,363 Prepaid expenses, deposits, & other current assets 8,744 10,949 Total Current Assets 238,932 266,067 Non-current Property, plant, & equipment, net 301,861 275,222 Intangible assets, net 971,948 978,915 Right-of-use assets - operating 133,756 88,721 Right-of-use assets - finance, net 39,296 17,527 Goodwill 241,972 229,910 Deposits & other assets 7,947 3,550 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,935,712 $ 1,859,912 LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Current Trade payables $ 24,520 $ 26,983 Accrued liabilities 21,451 32,724 Lease liabilities - operating - current portion 7,275 4,195 Lease liabilities - finance - current portion 7,968 3,185 Contingent consideration - current portion 4,779 39,868 Purchase consideration payable 2,183 812 Income tax payable 20,758 28,915 Debts payable - current portion 17,063 8,112 Accrued interest payable - current portion 2,970 7,542 Total Current Liabilities 108,967 152,336 Non-current Deferred tax liabilities 69,385 70,081 Lease liabilities - operating - non-current portion 131,051 87,767 Lease liabilities - finance - non-current portion 23,365 9,406 Construction finance liabilities - non-current portion 27,779 - Contingent consideration - non-current portion 116,628 145,654 Debts payable - non-current portion 193,448 125,746 Senior secured notes, net of debt issuance costs - non-current portion 245,045 245,408 Accrued interest payable - non-current portion 4,149 3,451 TOTAL LIABILITIES 919,817 839,849 Shareholders' equity



Multiple Voting Shares: no par value, unlimited authorized.

Issued & outstanding - 3,696,486 shares - - Subordinate, Restricted, & Limited Voting Shares: no par value, unlimited authorized.

Issued & outstanding - 58,647,169 & 56,337,175 shares, respectively - - Exchangeable Shares: no par value, unlimited authorized.

Issued & outstanding - 7,141,614 & 7,368,285 shares, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 1,324,241 1,289,827 Treasury stock - 645,300 & 568,300 shares, respectively (8,987) (7,828) Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,266 3,266 Accumulated Deficit (311,136) (265,202) Equity of Ayr Wellness Inc. 1,007,384 1,020,063 Noncontrolling interest 8,511 - TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,015,895 1,020,063 TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,935,712 $ 1,859,912







Ayr Wellness Inc.

Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Expressed in United States Dollars, in Thousands, Except Share Amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Revenues, net of discounts $ 110,131 $ 91,251 $ 221,356 $ 149,650 Cost of goods sold excluding fair value items 66,624 42,342 129,812 70,483 Incremental costs to acquire cannabis inventory in a business combination 3,212 26,596 5,731 32,388 Cost of goods sold 69,836 68,938 135,543 102,871 Gross profit 40,295 22,313 85,813 46,779 Operating expenses Selling, general, and administrative 50,375 34,844 101,925 59,624 Depreciation and amortization 13,995 11,065 27,638 15,982 Acquisition expense 2,722 1,285 4,173 4,422 Gain on sale of assets (2,000) - (2,000) - Total operating expenses 65,092 47,194 131,736 80,028 Loss from operations (24,797) (24,881) (45,923) (33,249) Other income (expense) Share of loss on equity investments - (6) - (19) Fair value gain (loss) on financial liabilities 1,701 12,091 31,780 11,545 Interest expense, net (7,474) (3,818) (14,342) (6,571) Interest income 11 65 40 124 Other, net - 457 - 437 Total other income (expense) (5,762) 8,789 17,478 5,516 Income (Loss) before taxes & noncontrolling interests (30,559) (16,092) (28,445) (27,733) Income Taxes Current tax provision (10,779) (8,767) (21,693) (15,819) Deferred tax benefit 1,089 4,121 696 6,192 Total income taxes (9,690) (4,646) (20,997) (9,627) Net loss before noncontrolling interest (40,249) (20,738) (49,442) (37,360) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,892) - (3,508) - Net loss attributable to Ayr Wellness Inc. $ (38,357) $ (20,738) $ (45,934) $ (37,360) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.56) $ (0.36) $ (0.67) $ (0.73) Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 68,625 58,115 68,108 51,091







Ayr Wellness Inc.

Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in United States Dollars, in Thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Operating activities Net loss before noncontrolling interest (49,442) (37,360) Adjustments for: Fair value (gain) loss on financial liabilities (31,780) (11,545) Stock-based compensation 19,381 15,376 Stock-based compensation - related parties 707 - Depreciation and amortization 8,243 2,887 Amortization on intangible assets 35,567 19,177 Share of loss on equity investments - 19 Gain on disposal of equity investments - (500) Gain on disposal of property, plant, and equipment (2,000) - Incremental costs to acquire cannabis inventory in a business combination 5,731 32,388 Deferred tax (benefit) (696) (6,192) Amortization on financing costs 1,146 817 Amortization on financing premium (1,509) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business combinations: Accounts receivable 986 (3,048) Inventory (8,577) (21,618) Prepaid expenses, deposits, and other current assets 1,513 (508) Trade payables 1,886 3,260 Accrued liabilities (5,486) (1,880) Interest accrued (3,714) 560 Lease liabilities - operating 1,329 713 Income tax payable (8,157) (14,961) Cash used in operating activities (34,872) (22,415) Investing activities Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (50,972) (27,748) Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment - (57) Capitalized interest (7,366) - Proceeds from the sale of assets, net of transaction costs 27,591 (3,851) Cash paid for business combinations and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired (11,465) (17,777) Cash paid for business combinations and asset acquisitions, working capital (2,812) (3,275) Payments for interests in equity accounted investments - (46) Cash received in disposal of equity investment - 500 Advances to related corporation - (42) Purchase of intangible asset (1,000) - Cash received (paid) for bridge financing 1,258 (15,810) Deposits for business combinations, net of cash on hand (2,825) (1,700) Cash used in investing activities (47,591) (69,806) Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of Warrants - 5,346 Proceeds from exercise of options 300 86 Proceeds from financing transaction, net of financing costs 27,599 - Proceeds from issuance of notes payable, net of financing costs 51,713 118,052 Payments of financing costs - (136) Payment for settlement of contingent consideration (10,000) - Deposits received (paid) for financing lease and note payable (924) - Tax withholding on stock-based compensation awards (3,996) (28,421) Repayments of debts payable (6,563) (4,300) Repayments of lease liabilities - finance (principal portion) (4,835) (1,807) Repurchase of Equity Shares (8,430) - Cash provided by financing activities 44,864 88,820 Net (decrease) increase in cash (37,599) (3,401) Cash, beginning of the period 154,342 127,237 Cash, end of the period 116,743 123,836 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid during the period 26,049 9,501 Income taxes paid during the period 30,680 29,780 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Recognition of right-of-use assets for operating leases 23,002 52,047 Recognition of right-of-use assets for finance leases 23,342 4,356 Issuance of Promissory Note related to business combinations 16,000 - Issuance of Equity Shares related to business combinations and asset acquisitions 6,352 526,976 Issuance of Equity Shares related to equity component of debt - 7,429 Issuance of Equity Shares related to settlement of contingent consideration 11,748 - Issuance of promissory note related to settlement of contingent consideration 14,934 - Cancellation of Equity Shares 78 -







Ayr Wellness Inc.

Unaudited Interim Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Gross Profit Reconciliation

(Expressed in United States Dollars, in Thousands)