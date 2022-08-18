Ayr Wellness Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

New York, New York, UNITED STATES

MIAMI, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator (“MSO”), is reporting financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Unless otherwise noted, all results are presented in U.S. dollars.

Jonathan Sandelman, Founder and CEO of Ayr, said, “Over the past few months, we have achieved many of the key transformational milestones to operationalize Ayr’s core footprint, and we are now moving to optimize this footprint for substantial growth. We’re doing this in the face of macro headwinds from the broader economy, but it’s never been clearer that cannabis is a consumer staple that is here to stay.”

“Q2 2022 results were in line with our expectations, and we now look ahead to the second half of 2022. Our second half growth will be slower than previously expected, but the earnings power of the business remains outstanding. We continue to make investments in people and processes, while remaining prudent through these turbulent economic times. With our core operating footprint in place, the vast majority of our capex behind us, and a strong, $117 million cash position on our balance sheet, we believe that we are well-placed to weather this economic environment and emerge stronger on the other side.”

Second Quarter Financial Highlights ($ in millions, excl. margin items)

 Q2 2021Q1 2022Q2 2022% Change
Q2/Q2		% Change
Q2/Q1
Revenue$91.3 $111.2 $110.1 20.6% -1.0% 
Gross Profit$22.3 $45.5 $40.3 80.6% -11.5% 
Adjusted Gross Profit1$53.1 $57.9 $57.2 7.7% -1.2% 
Operating Loss $(24.9) $(21.1) $(24.8) NA NA 
Adjusted EBITDA1$27.4 $19.5 $19.6 -28.5% 0.5% 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin130.0% 17.5% 17.8% -1,220bps 30bps 

1Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP measures, and accordingly are not standardized measures and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. See Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures below. For a reconciliation of Operating Loss to Adjusted EBITDA as well as Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit, see the reconciliation table appended to this release.

Second Quarter and Recent Highlights

  • Northeast
    • Began serving adult-use customers at three New Jersey dispensaries in Woodbridge, Union and Eatontown.
    • Completed the first harvest from second New Jersey cultivation facility in August.
    • Opened first adult-use dispensaries, one in Boston’s Back Bay and one in Watertown, in July.
    • Received state regulatory approval to convert Somerville, Massachusetts dispensary to adult use, pending local approvals.
    • Received state regulatory approval to begin phased production at new cultivation expansion in Massachusetts.
    • Launched the award-winning flower brand, LIT, for wholesale as well as retail purchase in four Ayr Greater Boston locations.
    • Announced the opening of ninth affiliated medical dispensary in Pennsylvania, AYR Indiana, in July.
  • Southwest
    • Completed the first sale from new 80,000 square foot cultivation facility in Phoenix, Arizona.
    • Launched Levia water-soluble tinctures in Arizona and Nevada, representing the first expansion of Levia outside of Massachusetts, in August.
    • Ayr’s Kynd flower continues to be the #1 selling flower brand in Nevada.
  • Florida
    • Opened three new dispensaries during the second quarter and an additional two stores in July and August, bringing Ayr’s total footprint to 50 dispensaries across the state.i
    • Biomass yields up 125% during the first half of 2022 when compared to the same period of 2021.
    • 37 unique strains being grown at Gainesville cultivation campus, with each store averaging ~16 strains available.

M&A Highlights

  • Closed acquisition of Herbal Remedies Dispensaries, LLC, an operator of two licensed retail dispensaries in Quincy, Illinois on May 25, 2022.

Financing and Capital Structure

  • Ended the quarter with a cash balance of $116.7 million.
  • Closed $81.5 million of real estate financing transactions during the quarter, bringing the YTD total to $108 million with an annualized blended cost of capital of 7.8%.
  • Approximately 68.9 million fully diluted shares outstanding based on a treasury method calculation, as of June 30, 2022.ii
  • Deployed $17.9 million of capital expenditures in Q2.

Outlook

Based on the results to date coupled with an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop, Ayr is updating its previously issued guidance regarding 2022 financial results. 

The Company expects Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Income to grow approximately 10% sequentially from Q2 2022 to Q3 2022, and an acceleration in the pace of sequential growth in Q4 2022.

The Company’s expectations for future results are based on the assumptions and risks detailed in its MD&A for the period ended June 30, 2022 as filed on SEDAR.

_______________

i Pending the completed re-location of Ayr’s Dania Beach store.
ii Includes pending M&A and excludes Ayr granted but unvested service-based LTIP shares totaling 6.4 million.


Conference Call

Ayr CEO Jonathan Sandelman, Co-COO Jennifer Drake, and CFO Brad Asher will host a conference call tomorrow, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Conference Call Date: Thursday, August 18, 2022
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 319-4610
International dial-in number: (604) 638-5340
Conference ID: 10019872

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the Company’s investor relations team at AYR@elevate-ir.com.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available for one month beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: (855) 669-9658
International replay number: (412) 317-0088
Replay ID: 9258

Financial Statements

Certain financial information reported in this news release is extracted from Ayr’s Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. Ayr files its financial statements and MD&A on SEDAR and with the SEC. All financial information contained in this news release is qualified in its entirety by reference to such financial statements and MD&A.

Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports certain non-GAAP measures that are used to evaluate the performance of its businesses and the performance of their respective segments, as well as to manage their capital structures. As non-GAAP measures generally do not have a standardized meaning, they may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Securities regulators require such measures to be clearly defined and reconciled with their most comparable GAAP measures.

Rather, these are provided as additional information to complement those GAAP measures by providing further understanding of the results of the operations of the Company from management’s perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation, nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s financial information reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP measures used to analyze the performance of the Company’s businesses include “Adjusted EBITDA” and “Adjusted Gross Profit.”

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performances and may be useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. These financial measures are intended to provide investors with supplemental measures of the Company’s operating performances and thus highlight trends in the Company’s core businesses that may not otherwise be apparent when solely relying on the GAAP measures.

Adjusted EBITDA

“Adjusted EBITDA” represents loss from operations, as reported under GAAP, before interest and tax, adjusted to exclude non-core costs, other non-cash items, including depreciation and amortization, and further adjusted to remove non-cash stock-based compensation, the accounting for the incremental costs to acquire cannabis inventory in a business combination, acquisition related costs, start-up costs and the gain on sale of assets.

Adjusted Gross Profit

“Adjusted Gross Profit” represents gross profit, as reported, adjusted to exclude the accounting for the incremental costs to acquire cannabis inventory in a business combination, interest, depreciation and amortization, and start-up costs.

A reconciliation of how Ayr calculates Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit is provided in the tables appended below. Additional reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit and other disclosures concerning non-GAAP measures are provided in our MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “target”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “would”, “estimate”, “goal”, “outlook”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “will”, “may”, “tracking”, “pacing” and “should” and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking information and statements pertaining to, among other things, Ayr’s future growth plans. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the actual events and results to differ materially from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: anticipated strategic, operational and competitive benefits may not be realized; events or series of events, including in connection with COVID-19, may cause business interruptions; required regulatory approvals may not be obtained in a timely manner or at all; inflationary pressures may increase input costs; supply chain issues may hamper production and distribution; and Ayr may not be able to raise additional debt or equity capital if required. Among other things, Ayr has assumed that its businesses will operate as anticipated and that all required regulatory approvals will be obtained on satisfactory terms and within expected time frames.

Forward-looking estimates and assumptions involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. While Ayr believes there is a reasonable basis for these assumptions, such estimates may not be met. These estimates represent forward-looking information. Actual results may vary and differ materially from the estimates.

Assumptions and Risks

Forward-looking information in this release is subject to the assumptions and risks as described in our MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Additional Information

For more information about the Company’s Q2 2022 operations and outlook, please view Ayr’s corporate presentation posted in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.ayrwellness.com.

About Ayr Wellness Inc.

Ayr is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator. Based on the belief that everything starts with the quality of the plant, the Company’s mission is to cultivate the finest quality cannabis at scale and deliver remarkable experiences to its customers every day.

Ayr’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com.

Company/Media Contact:

Robert Vanisko
VP, Corporate Communications
Email: robert.vanisko@ayrwellness.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
T: (720) 330-2829
Email: IR@ayrwellness.com


Ayr Wellness Inc.
Unaudited Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Expressed in United States Dollars, in Thousands, Except Share Amounts)

  June 30, 2022  December 31, 2021 
ASSETS 
Current  
 Cash$116,743 $154,342 
 Accounts receivable, net 6,974  7,413 
 Inventory 106,471  93,363 
 Prepaid expenses, deposits, & other current assets 8,744  10,949 
 Total Current Assets 238,932  266,067 
Non-current  
 Property, plant, & equipment, net 301,861  275,222 
 Intangible assets, net 971,948  978,915 
 Right-of-use assets - operating 133,756  88,721 
 Right-of-use assets - finance, net 39,296  17,527 
 Goodwill 241,972  229,910 
 Deposits & other assets 7,947  3,550 
TOTAL ASSETS$1,935,712 $1,859,912 
   
LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY  
Liabilities  
Current  
 Trade payables$24,520 $26,983 
 Accrued liabilities 21,451  32,724 
 Lease liabilities - operating - current portion 7,275  4,195 
 Lease liabilities - finance - current portion 7,968  3,185 
 Contingent consideration - current portion 4,779  39,868 
 Purchase consideration payable 2,183  812 
 Income tax payable 20,758  28,915 
 Debts payable - current portion 17,063  8,112 
 Accrued interest payable - current portion 2,970  7,542 
 Total Current Liabilities 108,967  152,336 
Non-current  
 Deferred tax liabilities 69,385  70,081 
 Lease liabilities - operating - non-current portion 131,051  87,767 
 Lease liabilities - finance - non-current portion 23,365  9,406 
 Construction finance liabilities - non-current portion 27,779  - 
 Contingent consideration - non-current portion 116,628  145,654 
 Debts payable - non-current portion 193,448  125,746 
 Senior secured notes, net of debt issuance costs - non-current portion 245,045  245,408 
 Accrued interest payable - non-current portion 4,149  3,451 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 919,817  839,849 
   
Shareholders' equity

  
 Multiple Voting Shares: no par value, unlimited authorized.
Issued & outstanding - 3,696,486 shares		 -  - 
 Subordinate, Restricted, & Limited Voting Shares: no par value, unlimited authorized.
Issued & outstanding - 58,647,169 & 56,337,175 shares, respectively		 -  - 
 Exchangeable Shares: no par value, unlimited authorized.
Issued & outstanding - 7,141,614 & 7,368,285 shares, respectively		 -  - 
 Additional paid-in capital 1,324,241  1,289,827 
 Treasury stock - 645,300 & 568,300 shares, respectively (8,987)  (7,828) 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,266  3,266 
 Accumulated Deficit (311,136)  (265,202) 
 Equity of Ayr Wellness Inc. 1,007,384  1,020,063 
        
 Noncontrolling interest 8,511  - 
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,015,895  1,020,063 
TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY$1,935,712 $1,859,912 



Ayr Wellness Inc.
Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Expressed in United States Dollars, in Thousands, Except Share Amounts)

  Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
   June 30, 2022  June 30, 2021  June 30, 2022  June 30, 2021 
      
Revenues, net of discounts$110,131 $91,251 $221,356 $149,650 
      
Cost of goods sold excluding fair value items 66,624  42,342  129,812  70,483 
Incremental costs to acquire cannabis inventory in a business combination 3,212  26,596  5,731  32,388 
Cost of goods sold 69,836  68,938  135,543  102,871 
      
Gross profit 40,295  22,313  85,813  46,779 
      
Operating expenses    
 Selling, general, and administrative 50,375  34,844  101,925  59,624 
 Depreciation and amortization 13,995  11,065  27,638  15,982 
 Acquisition expense 2,722  1,285  4,173  4,422 
              
 Gain on sale of assets (2,000)  -  (2,000)  - 
Total operating expenses 65,092  47,194  131,736  80,028 
      
Loss from operations (24,797)  (24,881)  (45,923)  (33,249) 
      
Other income (expense)    
 Share of loss on equity investments -  (6)  -  (19) 
 Fair value gain (loss) on financial liabilities 1,701  12,091  31,780  11,545 
 Interest expense, net (7,474)  (3,818)  (14,342)  (6,571) 
 Interest income 11  65  40  124 
              
 Other, net -  457  -  437 
Total other income (expense) (5,762)  8,789  17,478  5,516 
      
Income (Loss) before taxes & noncontrolling interests (30,559)  (16,092)  (28,445)  (27,733) 
      
Income Taxes    
 Current tax provision (10,779)  (8,767)  (21,693)  (15,819) 
 Deferred tax benefit 1,089  4,121  696  6,192 
Total income taxes (9,690)  (4,646)  (20,997)  (9,627) 
      
Net loss before noncontrolling interest (40,249)  (20,738)  (49,442)  (37,360) 
 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,892)  -  (3,508)  - 
 Net loss attributable to Ayr Wellness Inc.$(38,357) $(20,738) $(45,934) $(37,360) 
      
Basic and diluted loss per share$(0.56) $(0.36) $(0.67) $(0.73) 
      
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 68,625  58,115  68,108  51,091 



Ayr Wellness Inc.
Unaudited Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in United States Dollars, in Thousands)

 Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 
Operating activities  
Net loss before noncontrolling interest(49,442) (37,360) 
Adjustments for:  
Fair value (gain) loss on financial liabilities(31,780) (11,545) 
Stock-based compensation19,381 15,376 
Stock-based compensation - related parties707 - 
Depreciation and amortization8,243 2,887 
Amortization on intangible assets35,567 19,177 
Share of loss on equity investments- 19 
Gain on disposal of equity investments- (500) 
Gain on disposal of property, plant, and equipment(2,000) - 
Incremental costs to acquire cannabis inventory in a business combination5,731 32,388 
Deferred tax (benefit)(696) (6,192) 
Amortization on financing costs1,146 817 
Amortization on financing premium(1,509) - 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business combinations:  
Accounts receivable986 (3,048) 
Inventory(8,577) (21,618) 
Prepaid expenses, deposits, and other current assets1,513 (508) 
Trade payables1,886 3,260 
Accrued liabilities(5,486) (1,880) 
Interest accrued(3,714) 560 
Lease liabilities - operating1,329 713 
Income tax payable(8,157) (14,961) 
Cash used in operating activities(34,872) (22,415) 
   
Investing activities  
Purchase of property, plant, and equipment(50,972) (27,748) 
Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment- (57) 
Capitalized interest(7,366) - 
Proceeds from the sale of assets, net of transaction costs27,591 (3,851) 
Cash paid for business combinations and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired(11,465) (17,777) 
Cash paid for business combinations and asset acquisitions, working capital(2,812) (3,275) 
Payments for interests in equity accounted investments- (46) 
Cash received in disposal of equity investment- 500 
Advances to related corporation- (42) 
Purchase of intangible asset(1,000) - 
Cash received (paid) for bridge financing1,258 (15,810) 
Deposits for business combinations, net of cash on hand(2,825) (1,700) 
Cash used in investing activities(47,591) (69,806) 
   
Financing activities  
Proceeds from exercise of Warrants- 5,346 
Proceeds from exercise of options300 86 
Proceeds from financing transaction, net of financing costs27,599 - 
Proceeds from issuance of notes payable, net of financing costs51,713 118,052 
Payments of financing costs- (136) 
Payment for settlement of contingent consideration(10,000) - 
Deposits received (paid) for financing lease and note payable(924) - 
Tax withholding on stock-based compensation awards(3,996) (28,421) 
Repayments of debts payable(6,563) (4,300) 
Repayments of lease liabilities - finance (principal portion)(4,835) (1,807) 
Repurchase of Equity Shares(8,430) - 
Cash provided by financing activities44,864 88,820 
   
Net (decrease) increase in cash(37,599) (3,401) 
Cash, beginning of the period154,342 127,237 
Cash, end of the period116,743 123,836 
   
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:  
Interest paid during the period26,049 9,501 
Income taxes paid during the period30,680 29,780 
Non-cash investing and financing activities:  
Recognition of right-of-use assets for operating leases23,002 52,047 
Recognition of right-of-use assets for finance leases23,342 4,356 
Issuance of Promissory Note related to business combinations16,000 - 
Issuance of Equity Shares related to business combinations and asset acquisitions6,352 526,976 
Issuance of Equity Shares related to equity component of debt- 7,429 
Issuance of Equity Shares related to settlement of contingent consideration11,748 - 
Issuance of promissory note related to settlement of contingent consideration14,934 - 
Cancellation of Equity Shares78 - 



Ayr Wellness Inc.
Unaudited Interim Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Gross Profit Reconciliation
(Expressed in United States Dollars, in Thousands)

 Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 
 $ $ $ $ 
Loss from operations (GAAP)(24,797) (24,881) (45,923) (33,249) 
     
Non-cash items accounting for inventory    
Incremental costs to acquire cannabis inventory in a business combination3,212 26,596 5,731 32,388 
     
Interest (within cost of goods sold "COGS")772 213 1,252 457 
Depreciation and amortization (from statement of cash flows)22,570 14,587 43,810 22,064 
Acquisition costs2,722 1,284 4,173 4,422 
Stock-based compensation, non-cash9,727 7,152 20,088 15,376 
Start-up costs13,862 1,350 6,511 2,973 
Other23,576 1,122 5,499 1,408 
Gain on sale of assets(2,000) - (2,000) - 
 41,229 25,708 79,333 46,700 
     
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)19,644 27,423 39,141 45,839 
     
     
1 Costs to prepare a location for its intended use, including facilities not yet operating at scale. Start-up costs are expensed as incurred and are not indicative of ongoing operations.

2 Other non-core costs including non-operating adjustments and non-cash inventory write-downs 
     
     
 Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 
 $ $ $ $ 
Gross profit (GAAP)40,295 22,313 85,813 46,779 
     
Incremental costs to acquire cannabis inventory in a business combination3,212 26,596 5,731 32,388 
Interest (within COGS)772 212 1,252 457 
Depreciation and amortization (within COGS)8,574 3,600 16,172 6,100 
Start-up costs (within COGS)1,154 400 2,133 1,600 
Other (within COGS)3,215 - 4,052 - 
     
Adjusted Gross Profit (non-GAAP)57,222 53,121 115,153 87,324 