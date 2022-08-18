OTC Markets Group Welcomes PT Berkah Beton Sadaya TBK to OTCQX

NEW YORK , Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced PT Berkah Beton Sadaya TBK (Indonesia Stock Exchange: BEBS; OTCQX: BHBSY), an integrated material & solutions provider for the industrial, infrastructure and construction industry, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. JP Morgan acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor as PT Berkah Beton Sadaya TBK upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



PT Berkah Beton Sadaya TBK begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “BHBSY.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws, and an introduction by a professional third-party sponsor.

“We are excited to be working with JP Morgan as our sponsor for the ADR programme, being pioneers launching the first ever ADR and having over 90 years of experience. Trading on the OTXQX provides investors with access and ease to invest in international securities such as PT Berkah Beton Sadaya TBK, diversifying investors portfolio,” said Hasan Muldhani President Director of PT Berkah Beton Sadaya TBK.

About PT Berkah Beton Sadaya TBK

PT Berkah Beton Sadaya is an integrated material & solutions provider for the industrial, infrastructure and construction industry. The company produces and provide building materials & solutions such as Readymix concrete, Precast concrete and raw material such as Stones and Sand. Our products are primarily used in the construction of infrastructure projects - buildings, roads, bridges and highways.

With the increase in developments in the West Java regency, especially in Subang and its surroundings, PT Berkah Beton Sadaya TBK continues to contribute and play an active role in various infrastructure and construction developments, in private and government projects.

PT Berkah Beton Sadaya TBK strives to provide the best quality products and excellent service. With quality control and quick processing time, the company is able to provide high quality products and a profitable construction for all stakeholders. To learn more, visit www.berkahbetonsadaya.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

