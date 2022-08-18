The Global Precision Fermentation Market size is expected to reach $11.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 41.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Precision Fermentation Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Microbe, By Application, By Ingredient, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315043/?utm_source=GNW

These useful additives can enhance the sensory qualities and practical qualities of food made from plants or from animal meat. With careful fermentation, enzymes, flavorings, vitamins, natural colors, and lipids can be produced. Examples include dairy proteins, egg proteins, and heme protein.



Living microbes convert organic substances, such as sugars, into useful components through the process of precision fermentation. Beer and wine producers use one of the most well-known fermentation techniques to turn sugar into alcoholic beverages, like ethanol. The metabolic route of fermentation is being constantly encountered. The human body ferments lactic acid from sugar, which leads to lactic acid buildup in the overworked and oxygen-depleted muscles. The sour flavor of yogurt is created by the exact same fermentation process. Additionally, throughout recent years, scientists have used fermentation to instruct cells to produce a wide range of goods, including medications, food ingredients, and cosmetics.



The term precision fermentation is typically employed to distinguish between product-specific fermentation and general metabolic fermentation. Microbes function as microscopic cell factories in precision fermentation and are programmed to create a particular good. In strain engineering, the microorganism is given instructions on how to produce certain substances. The bacteria are cultivated in enormous quantities, frequently in the hundreds of millions of liters, and provided crucial nutrients to support their growth after being designed. The target product is recovered and refined to produce a functional product once a critical mass has been reached.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic delivered a significant impact on various businesses all over the world. One of the most affected industries due to the pandemic was the food and beverage industry. The demand for processed food, as well as various food products, substantially dropped owing to the pandemic. The lockdown imposed by several governments within their countries played a major role in hampering food production and distribution. Attributed to the demolished food and beverage sector, the precision fermentation industry was also devastated. GMOs, which are already present across a significant number of processed food items, were unable to make it to the market due to the industrial closure.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing The Production Of Protein Through Fermentation



One of the major factors that are boosting the growth of the precision fermenting market is the shifting consumer preferences toward plant-based animal protein and altering eating patterns. Animal protein is also obtained by fermentation processes, in addition to animal proteins generated from plants. Bioreactors are used as microbial hosts in precision fermentation. These bacteria create various functional elements, such as enzymes found in proteins, flavorings, vitamins, pigments found in nature, etc. Due to its unique manufacturing characteristics, precision fermentation also enables the creation of pure forms of protein. Precision farming results in the production of proteins and other organic compounds that are more potent and are assimilated at lower concentrations.



Rising Concerns Toward The Environment As Well As The Rising Trend Of Veganism



The majority of animal-based food production is raising more concerns about the state of the environment. The circumstances of the environment are severely harmed by the raising of cattle for the manufacture of animal food products. Greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide and methane, are created in huge quantities and deteriorate the quality of the air and environment. Precision fermentation is one of the biotechnological processes used in the manufacture of food products to reduce the increased production of greenhouse gases. Precision fermentation techniques help to boost protein production since they are economical, efficient, and environmentally friendly. In comparison to animal protein or plant-based animal protein, the goods’ non-allergic properties are higher.



Market Restraining Factors



Higher Manufacturing Cost



Due to the burgeoning vegan population’s demand for more animal-free products, precision fermentation for the synthesis of animal-free proteins or lipids has gained traction in recent years. This method involves genetically engineering yeast or fungi to create the gene that is typically encoded by animal DNA. Then, a desirable product that replicates the texture, flavor, and nutritional composition of actual animal products is created using these microbes. The Every Company, for instance, uses genetically altered yeast cells to produce egg white without the use of animals. Additionally, precise fermentation has a number of advantages.



Application Outlook



Based on the Application, the Precision Fermentation Market is segmented into Meat & seafood, Dairy alternatives, Egg alternatives, and others. In 2021, the egg alternative segment acquired a significant revenue share of the precision fermentation market. Numerous meat substitutes have been introduced by manufacturers as a result of the growing trend for vegan cuisine. Creating an egg alternative is exceedingly difficult. However, several businesses increased their efforts in order to address the issue and figured out to develop an egg protein through careful fermentation.



Ingredient Outlook



On the basis of Ingredient, the Precision Fermentation Market is segregated into Whey & Casein Protein, Egg White, Collagen Protein, Heme Protein, Enzymes, and Others. In 2021, the egg white segment procured the largest revenue share of the precision fermentation market. Over the past few years, demand for plant-based alternatives to meat, eggs, and dairy products has grown dramatically across a variety of food kinds and uses. This movement has been fueled by a variety of factors, such as consumer shifts toward flexitarian diets, allergenicity, and sustainability.



Microbe Outlook



By Microbe, the Precision Fermentation Market is categorized into Yeast, Algae, Fungi, and Bacteria. In 2021, the algae segment witnessed a substantial revenue share of the precision fermentation market. The concept of eating algae has been around for more than fifty years. As a substitute protein source, it has not been very popular among consumers. The next generation of microalgae-based ingredients is being developed in competition between small businesses like Sophie’s BioNutrients and Noblegen and large multinationals like Nestle and its Corbion alliance.



Regional Outlook



Region-Wise, the Precision Fermentation Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the precision fermentation market. Precision fermentation is most popular in North America, where consumers are more conscious of healthy food ingredients, veganism, and weight-loss trends. Precision-fermented proteins are extremely adaptable and can be used in a variety of products, including meat extenders, dairy substitutes, and meat analogs.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Motif FoodWorks, Inc., Perfect Day, Inc., Geltor, Inc., Nourish Ingredients Pty Ltd., The Every Company, Impossible Foods, Inc., Shiru, Inc., Mycorena AB, Remilk Ltd., and Triton Algae Innovations, Ltd.



Strategies Deployed in Precision Fermentation Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jan-2022: Motif Food Works partnered with Solar Biotech, an Izmir-based technology company. Following this partnership, Solar Biotech would help Motif Food Works to access new plant-based product markets with its pilot-scale precision fermentation as well as downstream processing capacity.



Aug-2021: Nourish Ingredients entered into a partnership with Vow, a cell-based meat company. Under this partnership, the companies aimed to offer jointly developed products by adding fats to cell-based meat. Furthermore, the partnership would reflect a rising trend in the food-tech sector to help startups develop their hybrid cultivated meat.



Nov-2018: Perfect Day came into a partnership with Archer Daniels Midland, a global food processing company. Through this partnership, Perfect Day would leverage ADM’s fermentation infrastructure in order to scale up the deployment of its technology and achieve price parity. In addition, the companies aimed to manufacture vegan proteins.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Dec-2021: Motif Food Works unveiled HEMAMI, a plant-based protein. The new product aimed to offer a meaty aroma along with umami flavor to sausages, burgers, and other plant-based meat alternatives through precision fermentation.



Oct-2021: The EVERY Company rolled out EVERY Clear Egg, a nature-equivalent egg protein. With this launch, the company aimed to gain seamless optical clarity along with a more neutral sensory profile through its versatile, highly soluble, and functional egg white protein.



Jun-2021: Geltor introduced PrimaColl, a vegan collagen product of the company. The new product aimed to replicate poultry collagen in vegan form through precision fermentation technology.



