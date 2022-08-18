Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted an auction in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2022.

The result of the auction is shown below. The spread will be in force until the next refinancing.

 Euribor-loan
ISINDK000953865-4
Reference rateEuribor 3M
Cover poolH (SDO)
Series32H
CallableNo
Auction results 
Total allotmentDKK 750m
Total bids DKK 1,569m
Interest rate spread+0.30%
Price100.20
Other information 
Maturity01-04-2025



Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.

