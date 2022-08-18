Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen



Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted an auction in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2022.



The result of the auction is shown below. The spread will be in force until the next refinancing.

Euribor-loan ISIN DK000953865-4 Reference rate Euribor 3M Cover pool H (SDO) Series 32H Callable No Auction results Total allotment DKK 750m Total bids DKK 1,569m Interest rate spread +0.30% Price 100.20 Other information Maturity 01-04-2025





Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.

