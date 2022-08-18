Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Refinancing of floating rate loans.
The Nykredit Group has conducted an auction in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2022.
The result of the auction is shown below. The spread will be in force until the next refinancing.
|Euribor-loan
|ISIN
|DK000953865-4
|Reference rate
|Euribor 3M
|Cover pool
|H (SDO)
|Series
|32H
|Callable
|No
|Auction results
|Total allotment
|DKK 750m
|Total bids
|DKK 1,569m
|Interest rate spread
|+0.30%
|Price
|100.20
|Other information
|Maturity
|01-04-2025
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.
