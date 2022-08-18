Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Global Market Report 2022: Growing Consumer Inclination Towards Natural and Active Cosmetic Ingredients Significantly Driving Sector

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Ingredients for Cosmetics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
New Study Highlights a $4.3 Billion Global Market for Active Ingredients for Cosmetics by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Active Ingredients for Cosmetics estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period.
The growing consciousness among consumers about overall physical appearance, the general pursuit of beauty and growing awareness about the benefits of using various cosmetic products for improving skin care are driving growth in the cosmetics market, thus driving demand for active cosmetic ingredients that find use in their manufacture. The market for active ingredients in cosmetic products is being fueled by the escalating demand for sun protection, anti-aging and skin whitening products.
Growing concerns over aging skin and the desire to achieve even skin tone is also leading to high demand for active cosmetic ingredients. With concerns growing over premature aging, dry skin, age spots, premature aging, and pigmentation, demand is rising for ingredients used in anti-aging products. In addition, novel solutions in hair care and increased use of natural ingredients provide favorable growth opportunities for the market.
The global cosmetic active ingredients market will also be driven by the growing interest of male consumers in personal grooming and grooming products. For example male consumers are showing increased interest in hair care products such as hair serums.
Despite their higher cost in comparison to synthetic materials, natural or organic ingredients are finding favor amidst the increasing consumer focus on health and environment. The market is thus benefiting immensely from growing consumer inclination towards natural and active cosmetic ingredients, which is spurring demand for products such as botanical extracts, enzymes and amino acids. Also favoring the market is the escalating demand for multifunctional ingredients, driven by the rising sales of multifunctional products.
The positive outlook market is encouraging manufacturers to focus on R&D initiatives to develop new products featuring unique ingredients, thus driving growth in the cosmetic active ingredients market. Leading players operating in the cosmetic active ingredients market are adopting strategies such as new product development, mergers, acquisitions and expansions to strengthen market presence.
