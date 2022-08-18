Canada’s First-Ever Overwatch League Tournament Hits Toronto Ahead of Overwatch 2 Game Launch

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) will host Canada’s first-ever Overwatch League (OWL) tournament from September 8 to September 11 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto. This high-profile best-on-best esports tournament will see the top Overwatch players in the world compete for a $225,000 USD prize pool. The Toronto Defiant Summer Showdown Tournament powered by Bell will bring together esports, gaming, sports and entertainment fans to experience an action-packed four-day event, solidifying the city’s position as a global esports hub.

The tournament takes place ahead of the highly anticipated Overwatch 2 game launch which features a Toronto map, New Queen Street. The map is a tribute to the city and a patriotic moment for the Canadian Overwatch community as it includes notable landmarks like the CN Tower, City Hall, the Gooderham Building and the iconic Toronto sign.

Tickets are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.ca.

WHO: Top professional global Overwatch players





Senior leadership from OverActive Media and the Overwatch League





Overwatch fan community





Overwatch casters WHAT: Toronto Defiant Summer Showdown, Canada’s first-ever Overwatch League tournament The live event will be a showcase of activity including tournament matches, in-venue fan activations and experiences, in-venue hosts, casters and analysts, cosplayers, and more. WHERE: The Mattamy Athletic Centre, 50 Carlton St, Toronto, ON M5B 1J2 WHEN: Thursday, September 8 to Sunday, September 11, 2022

2:30 p.m. ET to 9:00 p.m. ET

Onsite media access includes:



Venue entry one hour ahead of the first scheduled match of the day

A dedicated media room open daily

Post-match player interviews

Access to fans, casters, and tournament-related spokespeople

Photo and video assets



Media credentials are required to attend and cover the event. Media credential requests can be submitted via the application link found here.

