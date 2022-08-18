Industrial Control Transformer Market Projected to Hit $1123.6 Million by 2028 Growing at CAGR 4.8% | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Industrial Control Transformer Market finds that the wide-ranging applicability of Industrial Control Transformer Market in the supply of electricity is expediting market development. Additionally, the reduced machinery failure owing to frequent voltage peaks, the growing adoption of Industrial Control Transformer Market in numerous industries, and the increased power generation capacity across the world are projected to enhance the growth of the Global Industrial Control Transformer Market during the forecast period.



The Global Industrial Control Transformer Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 1123.6 Million in 2028.

The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 848.1 Million in 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Industrial Control Transformer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Phase (Single Phase, Three Phase), by Power Rating (25-500 VA, 500-1,000 VA, 1,000-1,500 VA, Above 1,500 VA), by Primary Voltage (Up to 120 V, 121-240 V, Above 240 V), by Frequency (50 Hz, 60 Hz), by End User (Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Metal & Mining), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industrial-control-transformer-market-1777/request-sample

Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:

The global Industrial Control Transformer Market was valued USD 848.1 Million in 2021 and is all set to surpass USD 1123.6 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

In terms of revenue, the application segment held the largest revenue share of in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance for the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the product segment held the second largest market share of in 2021 and is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

Asia Pacific captured the lion share in 2021 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of Industrial Control Transformer industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.



Market Dynamics :

Driver:

Growing Energy Consumption in Industries to Drive the Market Growth

With the increasing energy consumption, the energy demand has been progressively growing. As a result, the total annual energy investment is anticipated to reach USD 5 trillion by 2030. This may add an extra 0.4 percent per year to the annual global GDP growth, based on the joint analysis with the International Monetary Fund. Moreover, with expected investments in clean energy & energy infrastructure to triple by the year 2030, this rise will bring significant economic benefits as the world emerges from the COVID-19 emergency. Also, the jump in private and government spending has created millions of jobs in clean energy, manufacturing, engineering, and construction industries. Based on recent trends, all this will make a global GDP 4 percent high in the year 2030 than it would be. This will fuel the market for energy management systems at the global level towards clean energy and energy efficiency, surging the demand for these technologies. As a result, the growing energy consumption will likely drive the demand for Industrial Control Transformer Market.

Segment Analysis:

Phase Single Phase Three Phase

Power Rating 25-500 VA 500-1,000 VA 1,000-1,500 VA Above 1,500 VA

Primary Voltage Up to 120 V 121-240 V Above 240 V

Frequency 50 Hz 60 Hz

End User Power Generation Oil & Gas Chemical Metal & Mining Other Users

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Purchase This Premium Report (Price 4500 USD for a single-user license) at @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/industrial-control-transformer-market-1777/0

Benefits of Purchasing Industrial Control Transformer Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our sales team of experts will available for you 24/7.

: Our sales team of experts will available for you 24/7. Analyst Support : Speak to our analyst about your questions before or after purchasing the report.

: Speak to our analyst about your questions before or after purchasing the report. Assured Quality : Focuses on perfection and quality of reports.

: Focuses on perfection and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Our Analysts in-depth insights are beyond comparison.

The report on Industrial Control Transformer Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-control-transformer-market-1777

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Dominated the Global Industrial Control Transformer Market

Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the Global Industrial Control Transformer Market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific has become a global hub for manufacturing activities. The requirement for power is rising, as the countries in the region have hiked domestic production to meet the customer's demand in industries. Moreover, the region is witnessing rapid growth driven by the growth of main regions like China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Indonesia, where there are heavy industrialization rates. Also, with the increasing power generation, the chemical industry across India and China is fuelling the regional market expansion.

The rise in need to increase and progress the prevailing transmission & distribution infrastructure to support the increasing electricity demand is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, the rising expansion in heavy industries, renewable energy, and the contribution of aging equipment will also stimulate the regional market to grow.

List of Prominent Players in Industrial Control Transformer Market:

ABB (Switzerland)

Schneider Electric (France)

Siemens (Germany)

Eaton (Ireland)

General Electric (US)

Hubbell (US)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (US)

Broadman Transformers (UK)

Dogan Electric Company (US)

MCI Transformer Corporation (US)

SNC Manufacturing Co. Inc. (US)

Foster Transformer Company (US)

TEMCO Industrial (US)

Controlled Magnetics Inc. (US)

Micron (US)

Grant Transformers (Australia)

Troytrans (Spain)

RECO Transformers Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Trutech Products (India)



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 146 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Industrial Control Transformer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Phase (Single Phase, Three Phase), by Power Rating (25-500 VA, 500-1,000 VA, 1,000-1,500 VA, Above 1,500 VA), by Primary Voltage (Up to 120 V, 121-240 V, Above 240 V), by Frequency (50 Hz, 60 Hz), by End User (Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Metal & Mining), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Recent Developments:

May 2022: Yokogawa launched the WT5000 Precision Power Analyzer – Transformer Version that is aimed to assist the transformer manufacturers in developing and validating the losses of highly efficient products for the utility industry clients.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

Which region will show the fastest and highest growth in the near future?

Which are the top five players and their weakness and strength of the Market?

What will be the future innovation in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will lead the largest share of the Market?

What are the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the industry?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Industrial Control Transformer Market for the base year and forecast period?

This market titled “Industrial Control Transformer Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Phase



° Single Phase



° Three Phase



• Power Rating



° 25-500 VA



° 500-1,000 VA



° 1,000-1,500 VA



° Above 1,500 VA



• Primary Voltage



° Up to 120 V



° 121-240 V



° Above 240 V



• Frequency



° 50 Hz



° 60 Hz



• End User



° Power Generation



° Oil & Gas



° Chemical



° Metal & Mining



° Other Users



• Region



° North America



° Europe



° Asia Pacific



° Latin America



° Middle East & Africa



Region & Counties Covered • North America



° U.S.



° Canada



° Mexico



• Europe



° U.K



° France



° Germany



° Italy



° Spain



° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



° China



° Japan



° India



° South Korea



° South East Asia



° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



° Brazil



° Argentina



° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



° GCC Countries



° South Africa



° Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered • ABB (Switzerland)



• Schneider Electric (France)



• Siemens (Germany)



• Eaton (Ireland)



• General Electric (US)



• Hubbell (US)



• Rockwell Automation Inc. (US)



• Broadman Transformers (UK)



• Dogan Electric Company (US)



• MCI Transformer Corporation (US)



• SNC Manufacturing Co. Inc. (US)



• Foster Transformer Company (US)



• TEMCO Industrial (US)



• Controlled Magnetics Inc. (US)



• Micron (US)



• Grant Transformers (Australia)



• Troytrans (Spain)



• RECO Transformers Pvt. Ltd. (India)



• Trutech Products (India) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report:

Solar Energy System Market - Global Solar Energy System Market was valued at USD 85.1 Billion in the year 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of USD 255.3 Billion by the year 2028. The Global Market is anticipated to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.1% over the forecast period.

Gasification Market - Global Gasification Market is valued at USD 458.1 Billion in the year 2021 and is forecasted to reach a value of USD 610.3 Billion by the year 2028. The Global Market is anticipated to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% over the forecast period.

Concentrated Solar Power Market - Global Concentrated Solar Power Market is valued at USD 4.71 Billion in the year 2021 and is expected to reach a value of USD 8.04 Billion by the year 2028. The Global Market is anticipated to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3% over the forecast period.

Energy Storage System Market - Global Energy Storage System Market is valued at USD 191.4 Billion in the year 2021 and is forecasted to reach a value of USD 302 Billion by the year 2028. The Global Market is anticipated to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% over the forecast period.

Bioenergy Market - Global Bioenergy Market is valued at USD 103.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 157.9 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period.

Top Companies in Industrial Control Transformer Market | Key Players Forecast Report 2022-2028, Growth Analysis, Supply and Demand, Historical data, Company Size & Share.

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: