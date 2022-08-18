United States Corporate Bankruptcy Yearbook, Almanac & Directory 2022: Detailed Case Summaries of the Largest and Most Important Filings

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The " The US 2022 Corporate Bankruptcy Yearbook, Almanac & Directory - 32nd Annual Edition" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Bankruptcy annual yearbook and almanac provide quick access to essential corporate bankruptcy information with over 500 pages of facts, figures, graphs, research, and commentary covering all aspects of corporate bankruptcy.
Carefully curated by a team of bankruptcy analysts, the almanac lays out data in an accessible and easy-to-use format.
Now in its 32nd year, the Bankruptcy annual almanac has long been a fixture in the country's leading law and business libraries.
The 2022 edition, covers 2021, an anomalous year of record low Bankruptcy filings.
The 300-page 2022 edition Bankruptcy Almanac includes:
- A written analysis of the last year in bankruptcy
- Detailed case summaries of 2021's largest and most important filings
- Charts and graphs of bankruptcy by industry, by region etc.
- Information on distressed securities
- Corporate retentions within the bankruptcy industry: who lead the league tables as debtor counsel, and other advisory roles.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
U.S. Bankruptcy Court Data
Listing and Analysis of the Bankruptcy Data Collected by the United States Courts.
- The Year 2021
- Bankruptcy Filings by Chapter 1990-2021
- Bankruptcy Filings by Business and Non-Business 1990-2021
- Bankruptcy Filing Trends 1985-2021
- Number of Bankruptcies by Type 1973-1982
- Number of Bankruptcies by Type 1940, 1950 and 1955-1973
- Bankruptcies Filed and Pending 1905-1980
- Bankruptcies by Circuit and District-2021
- Minor Chapters & Sections 1995-2021
- Ch. 9, 12 & 15 Bankruptcies by Circuit and District-2021
Corporate Statistics
Featuring lists, summaries, analyses and short articles on public corporations filing for bankruptcy in the United States.
- Public Companies and Assets Filing for Bankruptcy 1990-2021
- Public Company Bankruptcy Filings 1990-2021
- Assets of Public Company Bankruptcy Filings 1990-2021
- High Yield Bond Issues 1995-2021
- Principal of High Yield Bond Issues & Bankruptcy Assets 1995-2021
- Principal of High Yield Bond Issues 1995-2021
- Billion Dollar Public Company Bankruptcy Filings 1990-2021
- Assets of Billion Dollar Public Company Bankruptcy Filings
- Companies Filing Chapter 11 Petitions in 2021
- Companies Filing Chapter 11 Petitions in 2020
- Public Companies Filing Chapter 11 Petitions in 2019
- Public Companies Filing Chapter 11 Petitions in 2018
- Public Companies Filing Chapter 11 Petitions in 2017
- Public Companies Filing Chapter 15 Petitions in 2021
- Public Companies Filing Chapter 7 Petitions in 2020
- Public Companies Filing Chapter 15 Petitions in 2020
- Public Companies Filing Chapter 7 Petitions in 2019
- Public Companies Filing Chapter 15 Petitions in 2019
- Public Companies Filing Chapter 7 Petitions in 2018
- Public Companies Filing Chapter 15 Petitions in 2018
- Public Companies Filing Chapter 7 Petitions in 2017
- Largest Public Companies Filing Chapter 11 in 2021
- Largest Public Companies Filing Chapter 11 in 2020
- Largest Public Companies Filing Chapter 11 in 2019
- Largest Public Companies Filing Chapter 11 in 2018
- Largest Public Companies Filing Chapter 11 in 2017
- Bankruptcy Confirmations & Outcomes in 2021
- Bankruptcy Filings Converting from Ch.11 to Ch. 7 in 2021
- Bankruptcy Filings Dismissed in 2021
- Bankruptcy Confirmations & Outcomes in 2020 Bankruptcy Filings Converting from Ch. 11 to Ch. 7 in 2020
- Bankruptcy Filings Dismissed in 2020
- Bankruptcy Confirmations & Outcomes in 2019
- Bankruptcy Filings Converting from Ch. 11 to Ch. 7 in 2019
- Bankruptcy Filings Dismissed in 2019
- Bankruptcy Confirmations & Outcomes in 2018
- Bankruptcy Filings Converting from Ch. 11 to Ch. 7 in 2018
- Bankruptcy Filings Dismissed in 2018
- Bankruptcy Confirmations & Outcomes in 2017
- Bankruptcy Filings Converting from Ch. 11 to Ch. 7 in 2017
- Bankruptcy Filings Dismissed in 2017
- 40 Largest Public Company Bankruptcy Filings, by Assets
- 40 Largest Public Company Bankruptcy Filings, by Revenue
- Trends in Asset and Revenue Size 2013-2021
- Duration of Public Company Filings
The Largest Public Company Bankruptcies
Miscellaneous Trends & Topics
- 2021 Industry Trends
- Historical Industry Trends
- 2021 Prepackaged & Pre-Negotiated Chapter 11 Filings
- Chapter 22
- Chapter 33, Chapter 44 & Chapter 55
- The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, & Economic Security (Cares) Act
- Plan Summaries
Distressed Securities Markets & Trading
- Distressed Company Alert
Professional Retentions
Featuring Lists of Accountants, Law Firms, Judges, Financial Advisors, Claims Agents, Examiners, Mediators and Trustees Involved in Public Company Bankruptcies.
- Accounting Firms
- Judges
- All Counsel
- Financial Advisory Firms
- Investment Banking Firms
- Claims Agents
