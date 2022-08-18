Global and United States Plastics for Barrier Packaging Market Report 2022-2027 with Profiles of Major Players - AdvanSix, BASF, The Dow Chemical Co, LyondellBasell, and Toray Industries

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastics for Barrier Packaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research study provides in-depth coverage of many of the most important technological, economic, political, and environmental considerations in the U.S. barrier packaging polymer industry. It is primarily a study of U.S. markets.
However, because of the increasingly global nature of polymer and packaging chemistry, it touches on some noteworthy international activities, primarily those having an impact on the U.S. market, such as imports/exports and foreign firms operating in this country.
We analyze and forecast market estimates for barrier packaging plastic resins in volume (million pounds). Our base market estimate year is 2021, and we forecast market growth for a five-year period to 2027. All market volumes are at the manufacturer or producer level.
Plastic barrier resins are used in packaging structures designed to restrict the passage of gases and vapors through the package and, therefore, either in or out of the product inside that package. This report reflects new developments and trends in this important packaging industry and updates our market estimates and forecasts.
The barrier plastic packaging industry in the U.S. is a large business. Its size is, in large part, determined by how one defines "barrier" and, therefore, what resin products and packaging structures are included in the scope of the analysis. We define a barrier resin as one that has low permeation to the most important gases that can either permeate into or exfiltrate out of a package and thus damage a packaged product.
The gases that permeate into a package primarily are oxygen and water vapor. Barrier films are among one the excellent achievements of the flexible packaging sector. It imparts protection to various sensitive and delicate items and aids in reducing food wastage. Few researchers claim that nearly 20% of all packaged food goes to waste. Thereby, barrier films aid in delivering sustainability while at the same time, enhancing the shelf life of food.
The food and beverage sector has been a leading growth driver of the market in the U.S. Proliferation of demand for convenience and on-the-go meals coupled with a surge in beverage demand will continue to drive the market in the future too.
The major trends prevalent currently in the U.S. market, based on our extensive secondary and primary research, include:
- Growing adoption of sustainability in the barrier packaging industry with a focus on recyclability.
- EVOH, characterized by its high barrier properties, is the leading barrier resin in the packaging sector. However, currently, a shortage of EVOH is observed across key regions.
- EVOH, being an expensive barrier, has higher adoption in regions such as the U.S., Japan, and Europe.
- Demand for mono-layer barrier packaging is experiencing a surge across end markets. In these kinds of packaging, both the polymer layers belong to the same family, which facilitates the recycling process of its post-consumer use.
- PVdC is experiencing diminishing demand in the global market.
- Retort packaging is gaining prominence in the food and beverage industry.
Key players operating in the market are facing two key challenges:
- To minimize food wastage and increase shelf life.
- To reduce the consumption of material in packaging as well as optimize processes to enhance overall efficiency and profitability.
We also include the important thermoplastic polyester, PET, because of its extensive use both as a barrier bottle resin (in this case, to keep carbon dioxide "fizz" inside the bottle) for carbonated and other beverages and as a secondary barrier and structural substrate for many other barrier films. PET also has been receiving more attention and gaining increased importance for packaging of more sensitive materials, most notably beer, in new higher barrier PET structures.
Report Includes
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2026 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Description of plastic resin chemistry, manufacture, and properties, and information on commodity resins, newer polymerization technologies and polymer fabrication technologies
- Highlights of the market potential for flexible green packaging based on technology, application, end user, and region
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Company profiles of major market players within the industry, including AdvanSix Inc., BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, LyondellBasell, and Toray Industries Inc.
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Challenges
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Vertical Integration
- Industry Concentration and Consolidation
- Investment Drivers
- Case Study: Pet Bottle Resin Producers
- Product Differentiation and Substitution
- Market Entry Factors
- Compounders/Converters/Molders and Distributors
- End-User Resin Selection Criteria
- Key Trends in 2022: Prices and Supply
- Drastic Drop in U.S. Resin Production
- Evoh Shortage
- Covid-19 Impact
- Latest Market Developments
Technological Landscape
- Plastic Resin Chemistry, Manufacture, and Properties
- Commodity Resin
- Regenerated Cellulose (Cellophane)
- Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymers (Evoh)
- Fluoropolymers - Barrier Pctfe
- Nitrile Polymers (Polyacrylonitrile and Copolymers)
- Polyamide (Nylon) Resin
- Polyolefins
- Thermoplastic Polyesters
- Vinyl Polymers
- Other Barrier Materials
- Other Structural Resin
- Polymerization Technologies
- Polyolefin Processes
- New and Improved Polyester Resin and Processes
- Metallocene/Single-Site Catalyst Technology
- Polymer Fabrication Technology
- Rigid Structures-Plastics Molding
- Flexible Structures
- Thermoforming Technology
- Polymer and Film Orientation
- Biaxial Orientation: the Tenter Frame
- Barrier Technology
- Moisture (Water Vapor) and Oxygen
- Other Gases
- Light (Visible and Ultraviolet)
- Odors, Aromas, Solvent Vapors, and Others
- Testing Gas Permeability
- Nonpolymeric Barrier Surface Films and Coatings
- Metallized Films
- Silicon and Other Metal Oxide Coatings
- Plasma Treatment
- Multilayer Lamination and Coextrusion
- Lamination
- Coextrusion
- Food Processing Methods
- Thermal Processing
- Nonthermal Processing
- Food Packaging
- Developments in Barrier Packaging
- More and Thinner Layers in Multilayer Structures
- New Barrier Polymers
- Bioplastics
- Oxygen Scavengers
- Nanocomposite Barriers
- New Closure Designs
- Pet Barrier Methods and Materials
- Plastic Beer Bottles
- Some of the Latest Innovations in Intelligent Barrier Packaging
- Fresh+ 1032 Af Antifog Polyethylene Compound
- Sustainable Meat Casing Through the Use of Pcr Content
- Recyclable Pe Films by Rkw and Saes
- Compostable Films by Nurel and Sp Group
- Innovative Snack Bar Wrapping
- Recyclable O2 Barrier Material Designed for Pet Packaging
- Recycled Pe for Petfood
- Antimicrobial Additives for Barrier Packaging
Company Profiles
- Supplier Companies
- Advansix Inc.
- Amcor Flexibles
- Aet Films
- Arkema Inc.
- Ascend Performance Materials LLC
- Basf Corp.
- Berry Global Group Inc.
- Bilcare Research, Inc.
- Byk Additives Inc.
- Celanese Corp.
- Charter Nex Films Inc.
- Colormatrix Corp.
- Constar International LLC
- Covestro
- Cryovac
- Daikin America Inc.
- Dak Americas LLC
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Dsm Engineering Plastics
- E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company
- Elementis Specialties Inc.
- Ems-Chemie Holding AG
- Eval
- Exxonmobil Corp.
- Graham Packaging Company
- Honeywell Inc.
- Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.
- Inergy Automotive Systems (Usa) LLC
- Jindal Films America LLC
- Klockner-Pentaplast of America, Inc.
- Koch Industries, Inc.
- Kortec Inc.
- Kuraray Co. Ltd.
- Kureha Corp.
- Landec Corp.
- Lanxess Corp.
- Lyondellbasell Industries
- Kortec Inc.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical America Inc.
- Mitsui Chemicals America Inc.
- Multisorb Technologies
- Perlen Converting LLC
- Plastipak Packaging Inc.
- Pretium Packaging
- Printpack Inc.
- Proampac LLC
- Paxxus
- Scholle Ipn Packaging Inc.
- Sealed Air Corp.
- Sidel
- Skc Inc.
- Soarus LLC
- Solvay Group
- Southern Clay Products Inc.
- Spartech Corp./Spartech Plastics
- Taghleef Industries Inc.
- Teijin-Dupont Films
- Tiepet Usa/Starpet Inc.
- Tekni-Films U.S.
- Tetra Laval International S.A.
- Topas Advanced Polymers Inc.
- Toppan Usa Inc.
- Toray Industries (America), Inc.
- Winpak Ltd.
