Zweiback, Fiset & Coleman, LLP Announces Name Change and New Partner

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zweiback, Fiset & Coleman LLP is proud to announce, effective August 18, 2022, our firm will now be known as Zweiback, Fiset & Zalduendo LLP, or ZFZ Law. This exciting change comes as our new partner, Jeanine Zalduendo, joins the practice.

Specializing in complex and high-stakes commercial litigation, Jeanine comes to ZFZ Law from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan. After graduating Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Chicago and earning her J.D. at Harvard Law School, she has led a successful and wide-ranging career litigating varied complex cases at all stages, including through trial and appeal. Jeanine has considerable expertise defending defamation and related torts, successfully defeating such claims against several high-profile clients, including Elon Musk in a groundbreaking defamation case arising out of statements made on Twitter. Jeanine was a key part of the trial team that obtained a complete jury verdict in Mr. Musk's favor defeating plaintiff's $190 million damages claim. She has also successfully represented Mr. Musk in numerous other First Amendment matters. Other representative clients in varied commercial litigation have included SoftBank Vision Fund, Tesla, Qualcomm, and Samsung, among others.

"Jeanine is an elite lawyer with outstanding results in high stakes trials -- and she is one of my best friends," says Rachel Fiset, Managing Partner at ZFZ. "Our firm is filled with outstanding attorneys with whom I love to practice law and she is a perfect fit. I feel incredibly lucky to start this next chapter with her by our side."

"I am thrilled to have joined ZFZ", says Jeanine. "I was already aware of the Firm's stellar track record, and aggressive and unflinching approach to cases, but it has been inspiring to experience it firsthand as a member of the team. As a Cuban-American, our Firm's dedication to diversity and female leadership was also a significant consideration for me. I am excited to be a part of its continued growth and leadership in those ways."

ZFZ Law is a premier majority women-owned law firm comprised of elite attorneys with a wide-ranging client base, including Fortune 500 companies, emerging growth companies, public entities and individuals. ZFZ lawyers include former top-ranking leaders in the Department of Justice, former federal law clerks and attorneys from the nation's preeminent "Big Law" firms.

ZFZ achieves remarkable results for its clients in complex litigation, government investigations, and criminal defense while also providing highly sought-after advice in areas relating to privacy breach, cybersecurity, and compliance. ZFZ is a proud member of the National Association of Minority and Women-Owned Law Firms (NAMWOLF).

