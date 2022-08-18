The Global Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Market size is expected to reach $8.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315034/?utm_source=GNW

Throughout the projection period, socialization trends, greater health consciousness, and an increase in lactose intolerance and other dairy-related health problems are all expected to contribute to the industry’s expansion.



Consumers, particularly millennials, have been steadily adopting non-dairy frozen desserts, and this trend is expected to continue over the projected period. Growing commercialization and consumers’ increasing propensity for plant-based milk are two key factors boosting demand for frozen desserts made without dairy. Rapid technological improvement, new sources of raw materials, and industry-evolving taste and texture difficulties will all contribute to a strong market outlook.



For instance, Bruster’s Real Ice Cream revived its non-dairy ice cream brand in April 2022 and offered 14 flavor options created with oat milk. The company strives to provide customers with a better, creamier product that has improved taste and quality. The overall sales volume of the product would increase as a result of the expanding number of distribution channels brought on by the increased penetration of new entrants.



The potential advantages of non-dairy frozen desserts for general health and the immune system are yet unknown to many customers. However, non-dairy frozen dessert companies have a huge opportunity in the coming years to educate customers about gut health. According to a 2017 analysis from the National Library of Medicine, a plant-based diet is good for people’s health because it encourages the growth of more stable and diverse microbial communities. To create new goods with improved taste and texture, market participants are enhancing their marketing methods, studying the specific health outcomes of non-dairy frozen desserts, and interacting with consumers.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The growing number of vegetarian consumers and lactose intolerance are driving consumers to buy dairy-free products, and a growing segment of consumers shifting to a vegan diet is accelerating market growth. Ice cream producers are getting the boost they need to offer dairy-free ice cream to their customers by expanding their manufacturing capabilities and developing new and inventive flavors. On the supply side, significant players in the dairy alternative component market are expanding their manufacturing capabilities. Due to increased health awareness and growing preference for lactose-free, vegan, and plant-based meals, including ice cream, the COVID-19 pandemic has substantially altered customers’ purchasing habits. The market for vegetarian items has grown significantly, according to the producers of those goods.



Market Growth Factors



Ethics And Sustainability Of The Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert



Consumer interest in plant-based frozen desserts is being boosted by several causes. One is the rise in popularity of vegetarian and non-dairy frozen dessert diets. Another is a rising consciousness of climate change and a desire on the part of the general public to embrace the benefits of plant-based foods. Others can use it as a strategy to reduce their intake of animal protein. The percentage of consumers that follow vegan diets is still small. But as consumers look for new alternatives in addition to traditional dairy-based products, vegetarian and flexitarian lifestyles are becoming more and more common.



Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Controls Blood Pressure, Cholesterol, And Inflammation



Llower risk of heart disease has been linked to a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables. Even better than other diets, vegan diets have been found in numerous trials to lower blood sugar and total cholesterol levels. For instance, plain oat milk generally has lower fat content than conventional dairy milk and contains little to no cholesterol or saturated fats. Dairy has been demonstrated to cause inflammation and some disorders, such as acne, even though it provides many essential nutrients. Most individuals have lactose intolerance or sensitivity.



Market Restraining Factors



An Increase In Competitors Along With A Smaller Profit Margin For Manufacturers



There are no limitations to starting a non-dairy frozen dessert business. A new member can quickly start making and selling non-dairy frozen desserts by buying a conching machine and a bag of dessert materials. The most well-known brands in the market started their careers by using this method. This inspired a lot of manufacturers to start their own companies, which increased the variety of products available. Additionally, folks opened their shops without any particular learning curve.



Type Outlook



On the basis of Type, the Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Market is segmented into Ice Cream, Sorbet, Custard, Yogurt, Gelato, Sherbet, Frozen Novelties, and Others. The yogurt segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Market in 2021. It is because even dairy-based yogurts fall short of offering the nutrients that non-dairy yogurts do. For instance, yogurt made from hemp or flax milk is a good source of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. Yogurt made from plants is enriched with vitamins and minerals to make it healthier.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on the Distribution Channel, the Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Market is divided into Food Service, and Retail. The retail segment procured the largest revenue share in the Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Market in 2021. It is because these dairy-free frozen desserts are easily accessible through a variety of retail distribution channels, including grocery stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and internet merchants. Due to the simple product availability under one roof, hypermarkets/supermarkets and convenience stores are the most popular distribution route.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North American region garnered the highest revenue share in the Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Market in 2021. Due to consumer demand for a high-quality, healthier option, the non-dairy frozen dessert sector in the area has grown quickly. Demand for the product has been fuelled by consumers in this region who are looking for a healthy, ethical, and low-calorie lifestyle.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Yoga-urt, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, LLC, Perfect Day, Inc. (The Urgent Company, Inc.), Miyoko’s Creamery, NadaMoo!, Ripple Foods, DiNoci Natural Foods LLC, NOONA’S ICE CREAM, LLC., Breyers (Unilever), and So Delicious Dairy Free (WhiteWave Foods) (Danone SA).



Strategies Deployed in Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Market



May-2022: So Delicious Dairy Free launched a new line of creamy, dreamy, dairy-free frozen desserts. The new product line is a queue of dairy-free frozen desserts that were produced by flavor prophets and made for dairy-lovers who have yet to realize just how delicious dairy-free can be. Additionally, These dairy-free frozen are not made from a cow.



Mar-2022: Ripple Foods unveiled offering of plant-based product: Oatmilk + Protein. The new offering provides great-tasting, healthy, and creamy oat milk that include 6 grams of plant-based protein per serving, 3x extra protein than most common oat milk providing, along with 50% less sugar and 50% better calcium than dairy milk.



Dec-2021: The Urgent Company completed the acquisition of Coolhaus, the top women-owned ice cream brand in the grocery store. With this acquisition, Coolhaus enters The Urgent Company’s family of labels, such as Modern Kitchen, Brave Robot, and California Performance, in an action that extends its product offering, heightens its loyalty to an enhanced food system and cements its increasing supervision in the dairy aisle.



Oct-2021: Yoga-urt expanded its geographical footprint by establishing plant-based, handcrafted treats in Santa Monica, Los Angeles. With this expansion, the company aimed to grab the possibility of achieving Treats Frozen Yogurt Bar with a new Yoga-urt outlet as a captivating option to expand their business.



Mar-2021: NadaMoo introduced four no-sugar-added tastes to their existing creamy lineup. The new lineup consists of Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, and Mint Chip, the new line would fill the toughest desires with NadaMoo!’s guilt-free recipe.



Aug-2020: Danone North America introduced Light Frozen Desserts. The new product is an update of the brand’s frozen mousseline and launched in several sweet, salty, and fruity mixtures. Additionally, to obtain the most delicious frozen desserts to sweet treat enthusiasts and to help others express lower-calorie offerings.



Feb-2020: Ripple Foods introduced a new non-dairy ice cream line made with pea protein. The new ice cream is a plant-based mix of a pea protein blend, organic cane sugar, and coconut oil. Additionally, all flavors are soy-free and lactose-free with Chocolate, Vanilla, and Mint Chip being gluten-free as well.



Feb-2020: So Delicious Dairy Free unveiled new oh-so-delicious flavors to its line of Oatmilk Frozen Desserts. The new four flavors are prepared with cream, smooth oatmilk, and combined with thoughtfully selected ingredients, creating dessert even more tastier.



Mar-2019: Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams introduced the first dairy-free product line. The new product line is coconut cream-based and offers four flavors such as Cold Brew with Coconut Cream, Dark Chocolate Truffle, Texas Sheet Cake, and Roasted Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam.



Apr-2018-Apr: NadaMoo came into a partnership with Stater Bros, a Southern California grocer. Together, the companies aimed to fulfill the demand from consumers for better-for-you products, particularly in traditional grocers, to form a possibility to provide quality outcomes to society.



