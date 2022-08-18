The Global Network Monitoring Market size is expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Network Monitoring Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Bandwidth, By End User, By Technology, By Offerings, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315033/?utm_source=GNW

Continuous network monitoring is crucial since malfunctioning devices have an impact on network performance. These systems continuously observe vast amounts of data, making it feasible to filter data to identify any irregularities by using network monitoring tools. As a result, these technologies are used by businesses, cloud services, and telecommunications.



The term network monitoring is now used often in the IT sector. All networking components, including routers, firewalls, switches, servers, and virtual machines (VMs), are regularly reviewed to maintain and maximize their availability while being monitored for faults and performance. The proactive nature of network monitoring is a crucial component. Proactively locating performance problems and constraints aids in early problem detection.



Effective proactive network monitoring can stop network failures or downtime. The increased usage of this technology by businesses, telecommunications companies, and cloud service providers to control network traffic address growing data security concerns, and adhere to legal requirements is boosting the market for network monitoring.



Network performance is significantly impacted by malfunctioning network hardware. Early discovery of this can prevent it, Due to this, network device monitoring is very crucial. Identifying the devices as well as the relevant performance indicators to be examined is the first step in efficient network monitoring. Choosing the monitoring interval is the second step. While servers, routers, and switches carry out business-essential functions but also have different parameters that may be selectively monitored, PCs and printers are not essential and do not need frequent monitoring.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The market for network monitoring has been impacted by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic had an effect on international operations in numerous industries and geographical locations. Since the businesses encountered limited supply or restricted demand that generated substantive repercussions, the virus’s negative effects spread more quickly in areas where consumers, manufacturers, or suppliers, conduct business. This is a result of manpower limitations, constrained manufacturing, postponed purchases, supply-chain interruptions, and prohibitions on cross-border trade, which caused delays in the fulfillment of shipments of raw materials and components.



Market Growth Factors



Increased Resiliency Of The Solution



Failure of network equipment can result in increased downtime, lost productivity, and even security risks. High CPU or network utilization can cause activities to grind to an unpleasant halt, while hardware problems and failures can put the entire infrastructure to a standstill. Through network monitoring, these issues can be quickly located and fixed. By reducing downtime, network monitoring lowers costs for the business. By automatically adding mapping network topology, and new devices, and exposing malicious activity or potential breaches, many network monitoring tools also bring value.



Increasing Penetration Of Byod And Iot



Bring-Your-Own-Device, or BYOD is a trend where employees are given personal mobile devices along with software to use for both personal and professional purposes. The increased adoption of BYOD by businesses has led to a significant increase in the penetration of mobile devices. Large amounts of data are saved on, transmitted to and from mobile devices due to the diversity of services, applications, and functionalities accessible. Most of the information kept on mobile devices is sensitive, including credit card numbers, passwords, and usernames. Organizations are putting into place efficient monitoring and analytics solutions as a result of this rise in mobile device use.



Market Restraining factors



High Cost Of Deployment And Further Processes



One of the major factors that are constraining the growth of the market is the high cost related to network monitoring. Businesses must improve their networks to provide bandwidth and new capabilities as more corporate processes move online. Networks increasingly need to support various business services, like video conferencing and telephony, which need more network bandwidth in addition to handling traditional IT applications. Multicasting protocols must also be added for multimedia applications, autoconfiguration protocols must be added for new endpoint devices, and IP virtualization features must be added for the deployment of new services to shared network infrastructure.



Offerings Outlook



Based on offerings, the network monitoring market is segmented into Equipment and Software & Services. In 2021, the equipment segment garnered a significant revenue share of the network monitoring market. The increasing growth of the segment is attributed to the rising necessity of equipment, such as storage devices, in order to deploy network monitoring solutions. The health, availability, and efficiency of networks, which comprise storage devices, networking hardware, interfaces, virtual environments, and other crucial components, are continuously tracked, analyzed, and reported using network monitoring software.



Bandwidth Outlook



On the basis of bandwidth, the network monitoring market is divided into 1&10 Gbps, 40 Gbps and 100 Gbps. In 2021, the 100 Gbps segment acquired a substantial revenue share of the network monitoring market. The rapidly rising growth of the segment is owing to the increase in data volumes that are being generated over these networks. Almost every process in every sector is turning digital nowadays, due to which, massive amounts of corporate, personal, and public data is being generated. This factor is aiding in the rising growth of the segment.



Technology Outlook



By technology, the network monitoring market is classified into Ethernet, Fiber Optic and InfiniBand. In 2021, the InfiniBand segment witnessed a substantial revenue share of the network monitoring market. To lower networking equipment prices and satisfy the demands for high bandwidth, low latency computation, storage, and administration via a single fabric, InfiniBand-based network monitoring systems are employed.



End-User Outlook



Based on end-user, the network monitoring market is fragmented into Enterprises, Telecommunication Industry, Government Organizations and Cloud Service Providers. In 2021, the telecommunication industry segment registered a significant revenue share of the network monitoring market. One of the main factors propelling the growth of the network monitoring market is the significant growth of the telecommunications sector. The demand for comprehensive visibility of network infrastructure is fueling the expansion of the industry.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the network monitoring market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, North America held the largest revenue share of the network monitoring market. The growth of the regional market is attributed to the growing need for more IT capacity as well as the increasing use of new data center technologies. Since many businesses are likely to choose cloud services rather than incur the upfront costs of constructing new data centers for business continuity, the industry in the US is predicted to gain more traction.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Broadcom, Inc. and Cisco Systems, Inc. are the forerunners in the Network Monitoring Market. Companies such as Keysight Technologies, Inc., Netgear, Inc. and Juniper Networks, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Network Monitoring Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., SolarWinds Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., NetScout Systems, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Netgear, Inc., Keysight Technologies, Inc., Viavi Solutions, Inc., and Accedian Networks, Inc.



Recent Strategies deployed in Network Monitoring Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jun-2022: Juniper Networks came into a partnership with Dragos, an industrial (OT/ICS/IIoT) cybersecurity company. This partnership aimed to offer a real-time response to attacks. Additionally, the companies would make critical infrastructure more secure by offering an automation framework for active attack reaction for OT-ICS networks and managing the research and development work.



Oct-2021: Keysight Technologies came into a partnership with FSMLabs, a system software company. Under this partnership, the companies would develop an enterprise-class clock monitoring, synchronization, and time distribution platform, TimeKeeper, to allow businesses to manage and track time-critical devices, applications, and infrastructure.



Dec-2020: Netscout partnered with Vodafone, a British multinational telecommunications company. Following this partnership, the companies would leverage the InfiniStreamNG platform of Netscout in order to help Vodafone in offering end-to-end visibility in Vodafone’s hybrid environment in real-time.



Jul-2020: SolarWinds teamed up with Microsoft, an American multinational technology corporation. Under this collaboration, SolarWinds would integrate Microsoft’s Microsoft 365 into its N-central and RMM to offer Microsoft Intune-managed device monitoring within the dashboard of SolarWinds. It would provide extensive management features, a single device view, and impactful reporting.



Feb-2020: Accedian partnered with NEC Corporation, a Japanese multinational information technology, and electronics corporation. following this partnership, the companies would provide advanced performance monitoring and analytics solutions to enterprises. Moreover, the companies would also offer services centered on acquiring complete visibility across cloud, physical, and hybrid networks.



Product Launch and Product Expansions:



Jun-2022: Arista Networks launched 7130 Series, converged ultra-low latency and highly programmable systems. The new product aimed to enhance customer agility and consolidate several devices that lower complexities, cost, and power. Moreover, the new range comprises two new models that incorporate full-featured L2/3 switching as well as open programmability along with high-performance L1 connectivity.



Jun-2022: Accedian rolled out Skylight Interceptor, a cloud-based NDR solution. Through this launch, the company aimed to enter the cybersecurity market. The new product would aid large enterprises as well as service providers in protecting networks by offering context-rich incidents that accelerate detection and reactions to security threats.



Apr-2022-Apr Netgear introduced WAX615 to its managed wireless access point offerings. The new product aimed to offer a robust WiFi 6 Release 2 technology-based WiFi solution. The new solution would deliver twice the output in contrast to WiFi 6 Release 1 at a more affordable to its immediate predecessor.



Feb-2022: Netscout introduced nGeniusEDGE Server, a plug-and-play solution. The new solution aimed to offer more insights and visibility to give a high-quality end-user experience remotely. Moreover, the new solution would rapidly detect and address performance issues that affect end-users.



Jul-2021: Netscout launched Netscout Smart Edge Monitoring. The new product aimed to offer complete transparency as well as insights in order to ensure a high-quality experience for end-user across any application or network remotely.



Mar-2021: Juniper Networks released Marvis Virtual Network Assistant and WAN Assurance, the company’s new solutions. With this launch, the company aimed to complement its strategy to develop end-to-end AI-driven automation, insight, and actions from client to cloud. In addition, the new solutions would improve the deployment as well as maintenance of SRX secure branch gateway via Mist AI.



Mar-2021: Cisco rolled out a new range of networking systems, including full-stack network applications visibility, expanded SASE architecture, and new network-as-a-service solutions. This launch aimed to allow users to make architectures for their business in order to offer simpler IT along with flexible procurement for customers.



Aug-2020: Arista Networks unveiled its new CloudVision as-a-Service. The new product is a fully managed software service with the ability to automate multi-domain networks ranging across the client to the cloud to aid customers in obtaining flexible scaling, reduced time-to-value, and continuous network assurance.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Dec-2021L: Broadcom acquired AppNeta, a computer software company. Under this acquisition, the company aimed to integrate AppNeta’s capabilities into its portfolio in order to allow them to immediately pinpoint problems that impact business-critical and network cloud application performance irrespective of their location.



Dec-2020: Juniper Networks took over Apstra, a vendor of intent-based networking software. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to aid private and public cloud manufacturers in optimizing their operations for application experience and accelerate the development of a self-driving network.



May-2020: Cisco completed its acquisition of ThousandEyes, an IT monitoring and digital experience platform provider. Following this acquisition, the companies would allow broader and deeper visibility in order to optimize deficiencies and enhance the application and network performance over all networks.



Feb-2020: Arista Networks took over Big Switch Networks, a network monitoring pioneer. With this acquisition, the company aimed to expand its visibility and analytics to help customers in monitoring their cloud area networks. Moreover, this acquisition would also complement the network monitoring and observability suite of the company.



