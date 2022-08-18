Engine Filter Market Worth USD 16431.09 million by 2028 | Growth, Size, Shares, Revenue, Types, Applications, Key Players, Top Countries, Growing Factors, Key Dynamics

Pune, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engine Filter market research report is an expert’s analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Engine Filter market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

In this report engine filter define as filters for automotive engine include air filter, oil filter and fuel filter. A fuel filter is a filter in the fuel line that screens out dirt and dust particles from the fuel, normally made into cartridges containing a filter paper. An air filter is a device composed of fibrous materials which removes solid particulates such as dust, pollen, mould, and bacteria from the air. An oil filter is a filter designed to remove contaminants from engine oil.

The Global Engine Filter Market Size was estimated at USD 12884.16 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 16431.09 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.53% during the forecast period.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

Air Filter

Oil Filter

Fuel Filter

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

In terms of product, Oil Filter is the largest segment, with a share about 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Passenger Cars, followed by Commercial Vehicles.

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Asia-Pacific and Europe is the largest market, both with a share about 3%, followed by Middle East and Africa, with a share about 25 percent.

Leading players of Engine Filter including: -

Mann-Hummel

Mahle

Cummins

Fram

Sogefi

Donaldson

DENSO

Parker

Freudenberg

YBM

UFI Group

BOSCH

Yonghua Group

Bengbu Jinwei

AC Delco

Zhejiang Universe Filter

TORA Group

Global Engine Filter key players include Mann-Hummel, Mahle, Cummins, Fram, Sogefi, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 45%.

Some Points From TOC:

1 Research Methodology and Statistical Scope

2 Engine Filter Market Overview

3 Engine Filter Market Competitive Landscape

4 Engine Filter Industry Chain Analysis

5 The Development and Dynamics of Engine Filter Market

6 Engine Filter Market Segmentation by Type

7 Engine Filter Market Segmentation by Application

8 Engine Filter Market Segmentation by Region

9 Key Companies Profiled

10 Engine Filter Market Forecast by Region

11 Forecast Market by Type and by Application (2022-2028)

12 Conclusion and Key Findings

