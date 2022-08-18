Industrial Ethernet Cables Market Worth US$ 2565.5 million by 2028 | Global Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Trends, Key Players, Regional Segmentation, Types, Applications, Developments, Business Strategies

Pune, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Ethernet Cables Market report analysis benefits to shape the competition within the businesses and policies for the competitive environment to improve the possible revenue. The report evaluates key opportunities in the market and plans the factors that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Taking into account earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and existing and upcoming trends, we also estimate the overall development of the global Industrial Ethernet Cables market during the forecast period.

Industrial Ethernet can refer to the use of standard Ethernet protocols with extended temperature switches and more rugged connectors for industrial environments, specifically automation or process control, Protocols for industrial Ethernet include EtherCAT, EtherNet/IP, PROFINET, and many more. The industrial environment requires suitable cables that have far more robust constructions than those used in office environments.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Industrial Ethernet Cables market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1069.5 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2565.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Industrial Ethernet Cables Market Segmentation: -

Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Segment by Type

Copper Cables

Fiber Optic Cables

Segment by Application

EtherNet/IP

PROFINET

EtherCAT

Powerlink

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Industrial Ethernet Cables Market: -

Prysmian

Panduit

Belden

Nexans

Hitachi Cable

HELUKABEL

Rockwell Automation

Weidmüller

Schneider Electric

Gore

SAB Brockskes

L-com (Infinite)

Premium-Line Systems

Siemon

B&B Electronics

Fastlink

