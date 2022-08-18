An Exciting Week for Crypto in Vegas: Sologenic Meet-Up, XRPL Apex Summit, and Pulsecon 2022

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an eventful quarter of ecosystem upgrades and community growth, the Sologenic team has announced a first community event set to take place in Las Vegas this upcoming September 8th.



Beyond its appeal for conferences, events and festivals, Las Vegas is one of the fastest cities in terms of cryptocurrency adoption. Multiple venues around the famous 'city that never sleeps' support crypto payments as more companies in the blockchain industry establish headquarters in the city each year. Happening alongside the Sologenic Meet-Up , the XRPL Apex Dev Summit and Pulsecon 2022 , make this week in Vegas unmissable for the whole crypto community.

The meet-up will congregate NFT projects, ecosystem partners, and projects building both on the XRP Ledger and Coreum ; as well as the most active members of the community with an emphasis on Solo Nation OG NFT holders. All-access tickets for the conference and afterparty are available via Eventbrite .



The “OG” NFTs have been making noise around the XRP community with thought leaders such as Bitboy Crypto, Crypto Wendy-O , Crypto Mason, and Ripple’s very own CTO, David Schwartz, expressing their interest to join the club on social media. Moreover, the collection set the record for the highest-selling NFT on the XRP Ledger at 30,000 XRP.

On another note, the event dates are also key for Coreum as the blockchain’s Devnet will be updated to support WASM smart contracts; allowing projects to start building on the new layer-1. Gas prices calculation will also be available along with the update.

Sologenic is disrupting the asset trading industry by offering: Tokenized Securities, Crypto Assets and NFTs in a decentralized ecosystem.

