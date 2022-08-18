Pasithea Therapeutics to Present Results of Tolerizing Vaccine Program at Prestigious International Immunotherapy Conference

-- Annual “From Laboratory to Clinic” conference, held at Trinity College, Oxford University, explores latest discoveries in immunology and molecular medicine --

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced it will present the preclinical proof of concept study results of its tolerizing vaccine program in multiple sclerosis (“MS”) on August 30th at the international conference “From Laboratory to Clinic: Medicine after COVID” held at Trinity College, Oxford University, United Kingdom.

From Laboratory to Clinic is an annual translational research conference established in 1984 that brings together basic scientists, clinicians, and industry researchers to explore how the latest discoveries in immunology and molecular medicine can be applied to improve clinical medicine. During the Symposium, Pasithea’s Chairman, National Academy of Sciences Professor Lawrence Steinman, will be giving the opening keynote lecture. Other speakers will include Dr. Carola Vinuesa, Professor at the Francis Crick Institute in London; Dr. Gali Alter, Professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School; Dr. Jeffrey Ravetch, Professor and head of the Laboratory of Molecular Genetics and Immunology at the Rockefeller University and Dr. Anne Schaefer, Vice-chair of Neuroscience at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

“We look forward to presenting our data at this important international conference alongside other world recognized leading authorities in immunology and immunotherapy. The study results support the Company’s commitment to the program and move us further along our path to uncover new and effective treatments for neurological disorders,” said Dr. Tiago Reis Marques, Chief Executive Officer of Pasithea.

Date: Tuesday, August 30, 2022 Time: 9:00 a.m. - 9:50 a.m. ET

Pasithea Therapeutics Corporation is a U.S. biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. With an experienced team of experts in the fields of neuroscience and psychopharmacology, Pasithea is developing new molecular entities for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Pasithea is also focused on addressing the needs of patients currently suffering with mental illness by providing access to IV ketamine infusions both in clinics and in-home settings.

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the Company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.

