Enphase Energy and Complete Solar Expand Solar and Battery Deployments Across the United States

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that Complete Solar, a leading technology-enabled residential solar company transforming the energy transition process for homeowners and small businesses across the United States, is seeing increased deployments of Enphase® Energy Systems powered by IQ8™ Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries, as homeowners across the United States are hit with extreme weather and rising energy prices.



Complete Solar has seen a significant increase in solar and battery installations for new residential customers over the past several years. Homeowners are seeking smart, reliable, and safer solutions, such as the Enphase IQ Microinverters and Batteries, for home energy systems to help keep the lights on. And with the revolutionary IQ8 Microinverter, the industry’s first microgrid-forming microinverter launched late last year , the Enphase Energy System offers homeowners even greater resilience than ever before.

“At Complete Solar, we only partner with high-quality, solar technology providers to ensure the highest level of the customer experience,” said Dave Anderson, co-founder and chief marketing officer at Complete Solar, an Enphase Gold level installer. “The Enphase Energy System is powered by the most innovative microinverter and battery technology, and we’re proud to deliver this next-generation home energy solution to homeowners across the country, unlocking unmatched energy resilience, savings, and independence.”

Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8-based systems can provide Sunlight Backup™ during an outage, even without a battery. For homeowners who want battery backup , there are no sizing restrictions on pairing Enphase IQ Batteries with IQ8 Microinverters. In addition, with the Sunlight Jump Start™ feature, IQ8 Microinverters can restart a home energy system using sunlight only after prolonged grid outages that may result in a fully depleted battery. This eliminates the need for a manual restart of the system and gives homeowners even greater resilience. Enphase IQ8 solar microinverters come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“The solar industry in the United States is seeing record solar and battery storage demand, particularly within the residential market,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “Enphase is proud to work with Complete Solar to expand its product offerings to homeowners across the United States, continuing our commitment to meet the growing demand for clean energy with Enphase Energy Systems, powered by IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries.”

Enphase delivers a safer solar-plus-battery solution that does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage direct current (DC). Enphase IQ Batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power up air conditioners and well-pumps. The Enphase IQ Batteries accommodate over-the-air software upgrades and come with a 10-year limited warranty, while Enphase IQ8 solar microinverters come with a 25-year limited warranty.

For more information about Enphase IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries, please visit the Enphase website . For more information about Complete Solar, please visit the company’s website .

