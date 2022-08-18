Fobi Launches Qples Integration With Leading Email and Marketing Automation Platform Klaviyo

VANCOUVER, B.C., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI: TSXV FOBIF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “FOBI”), a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiencies and profitability, today announced the launch of their integration with Klaviyo, one of the top email and marketing automation providers globally. Klaviyo is the platform of choice for CPG brands.



KLAVIYO CUSTOMER BASE OF OVER 265,000 CUSTOMERS WORLDWIDE

Klaviyo is one of the top Email and Marketing Automation platforms in the world with over 265,000 customers. Many of Klaviyo’s customers are CPG brands, and some are already Qples by Fobi customers. The ability to send out Qples coupons directly to everyone in their Klaviyo database is one that has them very excited, together with the ability to collect more first-party data and the additional revenue possibilities that this can generate for them.

Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi stated, “Over the last 6 months we have been inundated with numerous requests for a Klaviyo / Fobi integration. Now with the launch of the integration it now immensely expands our global network and gives us access to the Klaviyo customer base. Many of Klaviyo’s customers are CPG brands that are looking to grow their first-party data strategy and gain brand share through the use of coupons.”

About Fobi

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi's unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

