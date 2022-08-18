1812 Brewing Company Wins U.S. Gold Medal in 2022 World Beer Awards

Watertown, NY, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC: KEGS) (the "Company" or “KEGS”) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the Gold Medal in the Amber Ale category for the United States in the prestigious World Beer Awards ( www.worldbeerawards.com ) and will represent the United States in the next phase of the competition. The World Beer Awards are global awards selecting the very best in all the international recognized styles and to award and promote the world’s best beers to consumers and trade partners across the globe.

Chairman and CEO Tom Scozzafava stated, “We were all extremely grateful and excited to have won the Gold medal and, as the winner in the amber ale category, to be representing the United States in the next round of the competition.” Mr. Scozzafava continued, “To be included with other American medal winners such as Saranac, Von Trapp and Deschutes is quite an honor and a testament to our hard work after completely taking over the larger scale brewing and bottling process so that we could perfect our recipes.” Earlier this year, the Company also announced that it had won a bronze medal at the New York International Beer Competition with product from its first ever self-run bottling effort.

1812 Brewing Company will now face other gold medal winning breweries from countries including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada and Germany (which happens to be Karlsberg Brewing).

Mr. Scozzafava continued, “This recognition is further validation of 1812 Amber’s popularity by those that can obtain it. Our continued goal is making 1812 Amber as well as other of our products available across the United States and Canada and, who knows, maybe even outside our hemisphere.”

About 1812 Brewing Company (“KEGS or the “Company”) :

KEGS is an operator of and investor in companies in the craft beer industry. The Company seeks to build a nationwide network of craft breweries to develop and foster respective brand growth at the local, regional, and national level. KEGS looks to build a network wherein certain economies of scale can be shared across it such as production, distribution footprint expansion, inter-member contract brewing, new product development, sharing of best brewery practices and scale logistics and transportation. The network is to be built through investment by 1812 Brewing Company while maintaining the members’ respective local and regional uniqueness, brand autonomy and direct involvement with its consumers. The Company seeks to be an “incubator” of growth for its holdings in the industry.

The Company’s current holding, 1812 Brewing Co., produces award-winning beers such as War of 1812 Amber Ale (“1812 Amber Ale”), 1812 Light, Hazy Oasis Pale Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Malicious Intent XX IPA, Route 11 Lager, Railroad Red Ale, Helles Bells Pilsner, St. Stephens Stout, Third Rail Porter, Featherhammer Maibock.

