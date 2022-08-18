Global Industrial Cleaning Equipment Market to Hit $14.14 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Industrial Cleaning Equipment market amassed revenue of $9.12 billion in 2021, and is expected to hit $14.14 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031. The market research study provides a detailed analysis of changing industry trends, top-most segments, value chain analysis, key investment business scenarios, regional space, and competitive space. The study is a key information source for giant players, entrepreneurs, shareholders, and owners in generating new strategies for the future and taking steps to enhance their market position. The report displays an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving industry.



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $9.12 Billion Market Size in 2031 $14.14 Billion CAGR 4.3% No. of Pages in Report 230 Segments Covered Type, Operation, End User Industry, and Region Drivers Rapidly expanding pharmaceuticals and food & beverages sectors across the globe. Need of reducing product contamination and occupational health hazard in industrial premises. Opportunities Launching of automated industrial cleaning equipment with technological innovations. Favorable government initiatives aiding the expansion of small-scale industries.

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively impacted the growth of the global industrial cleaning equipment market, due to a halt in the production of many industrial cleaning equipment components.

Lack of workforce and raw material supply due to restrictions imposed by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic hindered the global market growth.

Full-fledged re-opening of industrial cleaning equipment manufacturing firms post COVID-19 pandemic has offset the losses incurred during the pandemic.

In terms of type, the floor sweepers segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the overall share of the global industrial cleaning equipment market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant position during the forecast timespan. However, the vacuum cleaners segment is set to record the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report also provides an overall analysis of the segments such as pressure washers and others.

On basis of the operation, the manual segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than four-fifths of the overall industrial cleaning equipment market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. However, the automatic segment is also anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast timeframe.

Based on the end user industry, the food and beverage segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global industrial cleaning equipment market share. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. However, the pharmaceutical segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The report also provides an overall analysis of the segments such as electronics and other.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global industrial cleaning equipment market share. Moreover, the region is also set to contribute majorly toward the global market share in 2031. However, the LAMEA industrial cleaning equipment market is predicted to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and Europe.



Key participants in the global industrial cleaning equipment market examined in the research include Akshayaa Multi Cleaning Pvt. Ltd., H&K Equipment, Tennant Company, Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG, Astol Cleantech Pvt. Ltd., Aubotz Labs Pvt Ltd, SJE Corporation Ltd., Avidbot corp., PressureJet, Blow-tech, Comac India, Dulevo International, Dynava, Eureka S.p.A., Kevac Srl, Roots Multiclean Ltd., and Tornado Industries.

The report evaluates these major players in the global industrial cleaning equipment industry. These players have executed a gamut of major business strategies such as the expansion of regional and customer base, new product launches, strategic alliances, and joint ventures for expanding product lines across the global markets. The market research report supports the performance monitoring of each segment, positioning of each product in respective segments, and the impact of new technology and product innovations on the overall market size.

