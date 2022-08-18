Base Carbon to Commence Trading on the OTCQX® Best Market

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Base Carbon Inc. (NEO: BCBN) ("Base Carbon", or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has been approved to commence trading of its common shares on the OTCQX® Best Market (“OTCQX”), beginning today under the ticker symbol “BCBNF”.

Michael Costa, Chief Executive Officer of Base Carbon commented, “We believe trading on OTCQX will enhance our visibility among U.S. and global investors seeking access to opportunities in the voluntary carbon markets and to achieve their ESG investment goals.”

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the Neo Exchange under the symbol BCBN.

About Base Carbon

Base Carbon is in the business of providing capital, development expertise and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader ESG economy. Base Carbon seeks to be the preferred carbon project partner in providing capital and developmental resources to carbon projects globally and, where appropriate, will endeavour to utilize technologies within the evolving carbon industry to enhance efficiencies, commercial credibility, and trading transparency. For more information, please visit www.basecarbon.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Meghna Nair

Manager, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 647 952 3979

E-mail: investorrelations@basecarbon.com

Michael Costa, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Hornby, Chief Legal Officer are responsible for this press release.



Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the trading of the Company on the OTCQX. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “believes”, “projects”, “plans” and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Statements about, among other things, the trading of Common Shares on the OTCQX and Base Carbon’s general strategic plans are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements.

Base Carbon assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law. When available, readers are encouraged to refer to the MD&A for the Company available on www.sedar.com" www.sedar.com for information as to the risks and other factors which may affect Base Carbon’s business objectives and strategic plans.