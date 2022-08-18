Sentinel Net Lease Appoints Jamie Ricalde and Laura Nguyen to New Company Roles

BALTIMORE, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentinel Net Lease (“Sentinel”) recently added two members to its leadership team. Jamie Ricalde joins as Senior Associate, Asset Management & Acquisitions and Laura Nguyen serves as Director of Investor Relations and Marketing.



Ricalde joins as Sentinel continues to grow its commercial real estate portfolio across the nation. She will support the asset management and acquisition functions of Sentinel from new investment diligence and overall property and asset management of the portfolio of 15 properties. Jamie previously worked in real estate capital markets within the corporate and investment banking division of Wells Fargo focusing on CMBS and balance sheet loans. She has experience in historical tax credit syndication and international alternative investments. “We are very excited to welcome Jamie to the team as she focuses on streamlining our internal processes from acquisition to disposition. Her previous experience will solidify our long-term asset management plans and help strengthen Sentinel’s relationships with our third-party vendors as we continue to grow our portfolio,” said Andrew Broeren, Sentinel’s Chief Operating Officer.

With more than 15 years of commercial real estate experience, Nguyen joins the Sentinel team to focus on developing and implementing strategies to grow Sentinel’s investment platform and market to potential investors. She has deep experience in executive-level portfolio management, debt and capital market decision management, risk mitigation, due diligence, investor relations, and financial reporting. Ms. Nguyen previously served as Corporate Secretary and Director of Investor Relations of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, where she served on the executive team that acquired and managed income-producing retail properties. Laura is the 2022 President of CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) Network’s Coastal Virginia chapter and serves on CREW Network’s global industry research committee. Laura is a graduate of the class of 2022 CIVIC Leadership Institute. Laura earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications from Old Dominion University. “We are thrilled to add Laura to the Sentinel leadership team as she brings a wealth of experience to this role, having spent most of her career focused on developing and implementing investor relations functions. With our growing investor base, we are focused on providing best-in-class communication of our performance and our strategy to our investors,” said Dennis Cisterna, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer.

Fred Lewis, Co-founder and CEO, commented, “These new leadership roles for two well respected industry veterans demonstrates Sentinel’s ability to attract talent to our growing platform and confidence in our management team. As we continue to implement our strategy of owning and managing high quality commercial real estate assets, we look forward to the contributions that Jamie and Laura will bring.”

About Sentinel Net Lease

Sentinel Net Lease is a real estate investment firm founded in 2019 that is focused on acquiring commercial real estate investments that either produce monthly cash-flow or possess significant profit potential through renovation and leasing. Our properties are expected to be resistant to certain market disruptions while offering potential out-sized returns for investors. Management targets opportunistic situations that may not be a fit for traditional institutional investors due to size or transaction complexity, utilizing the firm’s extensive experience to understand each property’s narrative to create real value for investors.

Sentinel’s approach combines institutional-quality, data-driven investment analysis with exceptional boots-on-the-ground operational experience and meticulous asset management to deliver strong, risk-adjusted yields. Sentinel Net Lease currently own 15 properties totaling over 1.5 million square feet with assets under management in excess of $240MM.

Visit sentinelnetlease.com for more information.

Contacts

Sentinel Net Lease

Laura Nguyen

laura@sentinelnetlease.com

