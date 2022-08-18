Regal Paint Centers Set to Deliver the Regal Difference to Catonsville

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the highest customer-rated independent paint and decorating retailers in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area is pleased to introduce its superior products, personalized service, and comfortable, "neighborhood store" experience to Catonsville.

Regal Paint Centers, an independently owned Benjamin Moore retailer specializing in premium residential, commercial and industrial coatings, has opened a brand new, 3600-square-foot store and showroom off the Baltimore Beltway on Route 40.

"We're excited to open our first store in the Baltimore County area," says President Patrick Smith. "Catonsville is a beautiful, thriving community and we're looking forward to helping local residents bring home the Regal Difference."

Smith got his start in the family-owned and operated business while still a freshman in high school. His father, a paint contractor, and his business partner bought their first store in 1986. Ever since, the company has expanded to 11 locations but remains true to its core values of commitment, quality, integrity, and community.

"The paint business is a people business, and nothing is more important to us than the relationships we build with our customers," Smith says. "We take the time to truly listen to their individual needs and provide them with a higher level of service and support. Whether the person who walks in our door is a design professional, a contractor, or a DIY homeowner, it's our mission to become the go-to place for all their paint and decorating needs."

In addition to offering top-quality service and products, Regal Paint Centers guarantees top-quality information too. "Because our customers come to us for advice they can count on, we only give them reliable advice that we genuinely believe in," says Smith.

In recent years, that trusted advice has extended beyond the paint counter to the showroom. In-store design consultants can guide customers through the entire color and design journey, from creating a vision that reflects their personal style, to choosing the right paint, wallcoverings, and window treatments that bring together the desired look and feel of the space.

Regal Paint Centers has also won fans across the National Capital Region with its precise color matching, and Smith assures that despite customers' toughest challenges, they still haven't met their match.

"We've seen it all, including one lady who came in and wanted us to match some paint to her dog because she liked the color of its fur," he laughs. "I guess that shows there's nothing that we won't do for our customers."

Now open! Regal Paint Centers' new Catonsville store is located at 6600 Baltimore National Pike.

For more information, contact:

Ann Pailthorp, Retail Sales Manager

ann.pailthorp@regalpaintcenters.com

c. 410-703-9724

Related Images











Image 1: Regal Paint Centers' New Catonsville Location





Now open! Visit Regal Paint Centers in Catonsville at 6600 Baltimore National Pike for all of your paint and home decorating needs.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment