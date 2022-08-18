STEMconnector Releases New Semiconductor Ebook: Connecting the World is STEM

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEMconnector, in partnership with Intel, released its latest ebook aimed at informing and inspiring more students to pursue pathways in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). The ebook titled, Connecting the World is STEM, is sponsored by Intel and provides an overview of the semiconductor industry, including an exploration of microchips, semiconductors, integrated circuits, and advanced manufacturing.

Aimed at engaging middle school through post-secondary students and educators, Connecting the World is STEM is intended to educate, inform, and inspire the next-generation workforce to pursue a path in semiconductor manufacturing and microtechnology. In addition to Intel, other manufacturers and technology companies contributed to the Connecting the World is STEM project. Micron, Applied Materials, and Verizon are also featured in the ebook with a focus on the career discovery and learning pathways they offer.

"The release of the ebook coincides with President Joe Biden's CHIPS and science bill, that aims to provide more than $52 billion to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry," said Dr. Jo Webber, FRSC CEO of STEMconnector. "Given that semiconductors power all aspects of modern life, including every cellphone, our communication systems, and our transportation, we are excited to be working with Intel, and other leading technology companies to showcase the innovations, careers, and opportunities in the semiconductor industry."

Some of the largest chip producers are based in the United States, including Intel, Micron, Applied Materials, Broadcom, Qualcomm, and Texas Instruments. The semiconductor industry is forecasted to grow from $450 billion in 2021 to over $800 billion by 2028. Employment opportunities abound in this industry poised for massive growth at a time when STEM talent, in general, is in high demand.

Ebook readers can access many resources throughout the pages of Connecting the World is STEM, including AtlasJobs.com, a discovery platform that allows students and job seekers to explore internships, jobs, and apprenticeships in the semiconductor field. From technical roles requiring hands-on training to engineering roles requiring four or more years of college, there are many pathways to internships, apprenticeships, and entry-level career opportunities with abundant opportunities for growth. The ebook is free to download.

At STEMconnector, we believe challenges are better solved collaboratively than independently. Our network of leaders from pioneering STEM organizations is committed to coming together and developing strategies that build, attract, and retain a sustainably diverse STEM workforce. Our AtlasJobs platform provides visibility into STEM career opportunities across the world and helps level the playing field by making STEM internships, jobs, mentorships, and scholarships easily accessible to all.

