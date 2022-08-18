ANNOUNCING: MATU PREMIUM CANNABIS IS NOW AVAILABLE IN MASSACHUSETTS

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium cannabis brand MATU is excited to announce its arrival to the Massachusetts market with its line of high potency, disposable vaporizers: the Surf.

Exclusive to Matu, the all-in-one Surf features a triple-intake system that cools the vapor as you inhale, maximizing the flavor and the effect of the cannabis strain. This advanced disposable uses enhanced airflow to draw bigger hits and better flavors. Built with a 190mAh battery, the Surf ensures your vape will live on to finish every drop of oil.

The Surf is available in two lines, Matu Classic and Matu Live, of flavorful, potent cannabis vapes and cartridges.

Made using a “fingerprint,” or chemical/genomic profile, of each strain, Matu Classic replicates the original strain profiles as closely as possible in taste and effects. Crafted with 99% pure terpenes and a broad spectrum of cannabinoids, Matu Classic contains hardware tailored to perfectly heat the oil and complement these compounds, ensuring a bold flavor and unfailing effects. Matu Classic is available in three consistent strains: Pineapple Express, Maui Wowie, and Skywalker.

The second Surf line, Matu Live, delivers live terpenes extracted within the first hour following harvest. This method preserves up to 95% of the terpene profile and up to ~200 terpenes, including highly delicate monoterpenes that help give each strain its character and complexity, ensuring the most flavorful, authentic raw flower experience in a vape. It’s offered in a variety of seasonal strains, including Alien Jack, Rosé Kush, and Cake Face.

As a group of passionate cannabis connoisseurs, MATU understands cannabis is a profoundly personal and incredibly complex experience. Their mission is to curate this complexity by presenting strains in a simple, flavorful, and accessible format: the vape.

While they started creating cannabis products in 2014, co-founders Casey Ly and Vitaly Mekk have been consuming them for much longer. “We are stoners who strive to share the gift of cannabis with everyone we meet,” they say.

Matu Classic Surf and Matu Live Surf vapes are available in 500mg disposable and 500mg cartridges at retailers including Northeast Alternatives, Mass Alternative Care, Legal Greens, Cannabis Connection, Inc, Rise, Liberty, and more.







For more info, visit matubrand.com

Attachment