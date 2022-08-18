Headbox Connecting Brisbane Venues With Millions Worth of Events

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since launching in Brisbane in 2021, leading event tech platform, HeadBox has listed more than 700 local function rooms Brisbane wide on their platform. Providing an easy way to plan meetings and events with confidence, HeadBox gives bookers and venues the ability to manage and deliver everything in one place, without the need for long searches plus there are no hidden costs.

HeadBox's unique software, Lead Feed, enables venues to connect directly with bookers to host quality events. According to HeadBox, since launching in the Queensland capital, function venues Brisbane wide have sent 7,000 messages to bookers, with the total value of leads equating to $8.7 million.

HeadBox client, Hallmark Group's senior sales manager says, "Lead Feed has been a game-changer for our team. It is a proactive way for us to fill up our event calendar. The technology generates quality leads and connects us with new bookers who are looking for an event space. With the help of Lead Feed, we have matched with almost $300,000 worth of events in the first four months."

For any function room Brisbane wide, listing with HeadBox is easy. Listing is free and provides a wealth of benefits for venues including gaining exposure and reaching new audiences, access to relevant leads that are tailored exactly to a venue's needs, increasing occupancy rate with the ideal clients and enjoying more sales and revenue.

Lead Feed allows venues to access a live feed of relevant leads and gives them the opportunity to book them, commission-free. Instead of waiting for the right enquiries, Lead Feed enables venues to be proactive and reach their ideal future customers. Venues can source leads when they want them, putting the power back in their hands. Lead Feed can filter relevant leads, saving venues time sorting through unsuitable or irrelevant enquiries. Plus, with instant notifications, venues will never miss a lead again, allowing them to stay ahead of the competition by being the first to respond to fresh leads and increasing their chances of securing the booking.

To find out more or to search for venue hire Brisbane wide, visit HeadBox online.

