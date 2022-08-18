Embue Awarded “Affordable Housing Solution of the Year” By PropTech Breakthrough

Worcester. Mass., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embue, the first smart building solution for multifamily apartment building portfolios, today announced that it has been selected as “Affordable Housing Solution of the Year” in the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout real estate technology companies, products and services around the globe.

Embue is the first and only smart building solution that enables apartment building portfolios to reduce carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency by 25% or more and lets staff become 30X more efficient on key tasks, such as monitoring and controlling the temperature in apartment units and on central equipment.



With Embue, owners and operators gain visibility and control of every apartment, common space and piece of equipment in the building, delivering whole building intelligence, automation and control.

Embue provides end-to-end insight and control of the entire property, monitoring the building for resident discomfort and harmful conditions, like water leaks and high humidity, and makes the property more efficient to manage through Embue Super, a dashboard that provides control, automation and insight property-wide.

“Multifamily buildings need to be more cost efficient to own and operate, and they need to reduce carbon emissions to meet new mandates – all while providing the best and most comfortable environment possible for residents,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. “Multifamily apartment building owners and operators look to Embue to meet climate and energy goals, protect assets, make staff more efficient and to ensure a comfortable and healthy environment for residents. Congratulations to Embue on winning the important ‘Affordable Housing Solution of the Year’ award.”

The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the real estate technology industry today. This year’s program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

“We are so grateful that PropTech Breakthrough has recognized Embue. Unlike both commercial building controls and smart apartment vendors, at Embue, we deliver broader functionality and higher ROI at a lower cost, with an architecture that exploits the unique nature and scale of multifamily housing,” said Robert Cooper, President and CEO of Embue. “While Embue can benefit any type of building, we have seen significant growth and success in the senior affordable housing sector. In the last year we have worked with industry leaders such as Winn Residential, CSI Co-op, 2Life Communities and others to deploy our technology in a rapidly growing number of properties.”

# # #

About Embue

Embue is the first whole building intelligence, automation and control solution for multifamily apartment building portfolios that gives owners and managers visibility and control of every apartment, common space and piece of equipment in the building. Embue provides end-to-end insight and control of the entire property, monitoring for resident discomfort and harmful conditions, like water leaks and high humidity, and makes the property more efficient to manage through a dashboard that provides control, automation and insight property-wide. With Embue, apartment buildings can become 25% more energy and carbon efficient and staff 30% more efficient on key tasks. Embue is installed or under contract in nearly 6,000 units at major national portfolios, with a rapidly growing footprint in ten states and is headquartered in Worcester, Mass. Learn more at http://embue.com.

About PropTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to honoring and recognizing the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies and products in the larger field of real estate technology. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough Real Estate Technology companies and products in categories including Financing, Property Management, Short Term & Vacation Rental, Shared Space, Marketplaces, Investment & Crowdfunding, Agent Tools & Services, Property Closing, Insurance, Construction Tech and more. For more information, visit PropTechBreakthrough.com







Attachment