The Global Microphone Market size is expected to reach $3.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period

Additionally, they are utilized in computers for knock sensors, ultrasonic sensors, VoIP, speech recognition, and other functions.



The air pressure fluctuations of a sound wave are converted to an electrical signal using a variety of microphone types that are now in use. The most often used microphones are the contact microphone, which makes use of a piezoelectric crystal, the condenser microphone, which uses a vibrating diaphragm as a capacitor plate, and the dynamic microphone, which employs a coil of wire hanging in a magnetic field. Normally, a preamplifier must be connected to a microphone before the signal may be captured or replicated.



Changes in sound pressure are turned into variations in electric current via the microphone. The amplitude of the AC voltage produced by the microphone matches the intensity of changes in sound pressure. Similar to how the frequency of the AC voltage matches the frequency of sound pressure variations. Naturally, if there are any overtones, the electrical signal produced by the microphone would also reflect them.



The human voice needs to be louder in order to be heard over increasing crowds of people. Acoustic megaphones were the first tools employed for this. The earliest examples date to the fifth century and include theater masks with mouth apertures resembling horns that acoustically boosted the voices of actors in amphitheaters. The (loose-contact) carbon microphone was the first to allow for proper speech telephony.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Due to lower discretionary earnings and a downbeat consumer attitude, consumers are choosing to purchase necessities like food and cleaning goods over non-essential products, such as microphones. The production of microphones was also hampered due to supply chain disruptions caused by the government-imposed lockdown all over the world in order to regulate the diffusion of the COVID-19 infection. Therefore, the growth of the market was negatively impacted. However, the production of various consumer electronics significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdown protocols increased the demand for consumer electronics. Due to the increased use of mobile phones, laptops, and PCs, the growth of the consumer electronics industry expanded at an exponential rate.







Market Growth Factors



Increasing Adoption Of Music Microphones



Music microphones are increasingly becoming popular nowadays. In the modern era, music is gaining the traction of a significant proportion of the millennial population. Nowadays, people are increasingly listening to music, due to which, the growth of the music industry is significantly rising. Moreover, producers are rapidly introducing new songs and music. The adoption of condenser microphones is surging at a very rapid pace. Due to the compact design of this variety of microphones, music microphones are becoming more and more common in IoT-enabled electrical equipment.



The Rising Popularity Of Wireless Microphones



A wireless microphone, sometimes known as a cordless microphone, is a microphone that does not physically have a cable extending from it to the sound recording or amplification equipment it is connected to. It features a small, battery-operated radio transmitter built into the microphone body that broadcasts the audio signal from the microphone via radio waves to an adjacent receiver unit, which retrieves the audio. This device is also referred as a radio microphone. A mobile, adaptable technique to broadcast or record sounds is wireless microphones.



Market Restraining Factors



High Cost And Battery Limitations



One of the limitations to the growth of the microphone market is the high cost of professional microphones. Although microphones are very useful in several industries, one factor that is impeding their demand is that microphones are made up of several advanced technologies and therefore, they are very expensive. It should also be considered that the manufacturing cost of microphones would be substantially higher because they need to have a lot more hardware on board, such as batteries and antenna or receiver. It adds up to the final price of the microphone, making it unaffordable for various people.



Technology Outlook



On the basis of Technology, the Microphone Market is segmented into MEMS (Analog and Digital), Electret, and Others. In 2021, the electret segment recorded a substantial revenue share of the microphone market. Electret microphones have the advantage over traditional condenser microphones in that they do not require an external power source to function. Condenser microphones and electret microphones are extremely similar. The primary distinction is the elimination of the externally applied bias voltage due to the use of polarized material in the electret microphone.



Communication Technology Outlook



Based on the Communication technology, the Microphone Market is divided into Wired and Wireless. In 2021, the wireless segment witnessed the highest revenue share of the microphone market. The surging growth of the segment is owing to the ease of use of this type of microphone. Wires are difficult to rearrange, can create clutter, and present tripping hazards. The benefit of a wireless microphone system is the location freedom it provides. The microphones can be readily placed anywhere at the location to capture participation as clearly as possible.



Application Outlook



By the Application, the Microphone Market is segregated into Automotive, Commercial Security & Surveillance, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Medical, and Noise Monitoring & Sensing. In 2021, the automotive segment acquired a substantial revenue share of the microphone market. The growth of the segment is rising as a result of the rapidly growing automotive industry all over the world. Automotive microphones offer distortion-free audio capture, enhancing voice recognition algorithms’ ability to understand speech.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Microphone Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America held the highest revenue share of the microphone market. The rapid surge in the growth of the regional market is attributed to the increasing number of technological advancements in the region. North America is one of the most developed and technologically advanced regions, due to which, there is a significant prevalence of major market players in the region. Hence, various innovations and breakthrough products are being introduced to the market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; TDK Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG and STMicroelectronics N.V. are the forerunners in the Microphone Market. Companies such as Knowles Corporation, Vesper Technologies, Inc. and GoerTek, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Microphone Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Knowles Corporation, TDK Corporation, AAC Technologies Holdings, Inc., GoerTek, Inc., Vesper Technologies, Inc., DB Unlimited, LLC, Sonion A/S, and SensiBel AS.



Recent Strategies deployed in Microphone Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jun-2022: Knowles Corporation teamed up with Fluent, a leader in embedded speech recognition solutions. This collaboration aimed to offer fully offline, multilingual, and noise-robust voice control with the ability to operate washing machines as well as other home appliances.



Oct-2021: Infineon collaborated with Picovoice, a web-based platform for training voice user interfaces. Under this collaboration, the companies would together focus on the development of an end-to-end voice platform to integrate voice AI to edge devices. In addition, this collaboration would also allow smart voice solutions within ultra-low power IoT devices through Infineon’s PSoC 6 microcontrollers.



Jun-2021: Knowles joined hands with AIStorm, a leader of AI-in-Sensor SoCs. Under this collaboration, the companies would focus on bringing the highest-performance audio solutions with the lowest power consumption in order to enable emerging features by leveraging AIStorm’s IP.



Mar-2021: Knowles teamed up with Libre Wireless Technologies, a leader in embedded Wireless Voice/AI solutions. Following this collaboration, the companies would work on the commercialization of MAVID platforms. Moreover, these solutions would enable the latest in microphone and audio processing technology.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



May-2022: Infineon rolled out IM69D127, IM73A135, and IM72D128, a new range of next-generation XENSIV MEMS microphones. With this launch, the company aimed to expand its portfolio to fulfill the rising demand for consumer electronics, including ANC-built headphones, TWS earbuds, and conference devices.



Jan-2022: DB Unlimited launched TE054003-6, the Loudest 5x5x2mm Surface Mount Transducer of the company. The new TE054003-6 is an ideal solution for louder user feedback within space-constrained handheld applications and products. Moreover, the new transducer is also 5dB louder than other similar configurations and products.



Jan-2022: TDK rolled out T5828 SoundWire, a MEMS microphone in its SmartSound range. Through this launch, the company aimed to deliver a high acoustic overload point of 133dB SPL along with a wide dynamic range and a 68dBA signal-to-noise ratio. The new microphone would also be suitable for a very quiet to the very loud environment.



Jun-2021: TDK unveiled T3903, T4086, and T5919, new MEMS microphones within its SmartSound range. The new T3903 is a high-performance PDM digital MEMS microphone along with very power consumption and wide dynamic range, while T4086 is an analog output MEMS microphone in a very compact size with dimensions of 2.75 × 1.85 × 0.9 mm. Moreover, the T5919 is a high-performance PDM digital MEMS microphone comprised of particle ingress filters for rough and loud environments.



Apr-2021: Infineon introduced XENSIV IM67D130A. The new device aimed to demonstrate the company’s automotive expertise in integration with its leadership in high-end MEMS microphones with the aim to address the demand for high-performance and low-noise MEMS microphones.



Apr-2021: Knowles launched SPH1878 and SPH9855, two new SiSonicTM MEMS microphones to be used in automotive. Through this collaboration, the company aimed to meet the increasing demand for hands-free calling, in-cabin noise cancellation, and advanced voice assistance through higher quality standards and supply assurance.



Jan-2021: TDK released InvenSense T5838, the latest microphone in its SmartSound range. The new microphone is the lowest power Pulse Density Modulation microphone in the world and offers a high SNR for microphone arrays, smartphones, and smart speakers along with various other consumer electronics.



Jul-2020: Vesper launched VM3011, an intelligent digital microphone. This launch aimed to extend the technology leadership of Vesper across the low-power always-listening device market. Additionally, the new device would also offer a disruptive power-saving architecture with the ability to offer extended battery standby life.



Jan-2020: TDK launched the T5808 SoundWire, MIPI Standard SoundWire microphone for consumer devices. The new device includes 66 dBA SNR along with 135dB SPL AOP at 650 µA when on high-quality mode. Moreover, the new microphone also has the ability to reduce power consumption to 215µA when in low power mode.



Geographical Expansions:



Apr-2020: AAC Technologies expanded its geographical footprint in Scotland with the launch of its MEMS microphone center in Edinburgh. With this geographical expansion, the company aimed to expand its global footprint while also strengthening its position in the next-generation microphone system design solutions.



