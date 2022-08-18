US Hyperscalers Cloud Revenue Surges 15% Y/Y in 2Q22; According to 650 Group

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a newly released report issued by the 650 Group, US Hyperscaler Cloud market revenue grew 15% Y/Y in 2Q22, while the supply chain for Data Center Equipment into Hyperscalers performed unevenly due to continued semiconductor and component shortages.



650 Group’s US Hyperscaler Cloud Report covers IaaS, SaaS, and Search & Social and publishes shortly after Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta (Facebook), and Microsoft report earnings. It is focused on the Hyperscalers, which account for approximately 70% of revenue and spend in the Cloud.

2Q’22 Highlights:

Meta (Facebook) recorded its first Y/Y revenue decline

Despite decommits in the supply chain, US Hyperscalers kept their 2022 CAPEX guidance

1H22 CAPEX came in as anticipated

US Hyperscaler made $1M in Cloud revenue every minute during 2Q22

Facebook and Microsoft deploy a record number of 400 Gbps ports

Inflation creeping into US Hyperscalers costs in both CAPEX and OPEX

Hyperscalers are poised to ramp next-generation server and networking architectures over the next two years focused on AI/ML, and a new class of metaverse focused hardware



“Despite economic jitters and concerns over a recession, US Hyperscalers continue to invest in data center buildouts,” said Alan Weckel, founding analyst for 650 Group. “Despite the difficulties in the supply chain, Hyperscalers continue to push the envelope in process geometry and next-generation technologies, such as record-setting 400 Gbps switch shipments. As a result, CAPEX and investment are set to soar over the next several years as the Cloud moves towards the metaverse and AI/ML in IaaS start to take off.”

The US Hyperscaler Cloud reports include CAPEX studies for the IaaS, SaaS, and Search and Social Media markets, including a unique look at spending specifically for data center equipment. In addition, the report looks at projected revenue and CAPEX through 2026. Finally, the report shows the trend towards more CAPEX spending occurring in IaaS as many SaaS providers choose IaaS instead of building their own infrastructure.

