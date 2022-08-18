Byrne Ford Welcomes Ford Next-Gen Ranger to Showroom

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This month, Byrne Ford proudly welcomes the Ford Next-Gen Ranger to its showroom. Offering leading deals on cars for sale Brisbane-wide, Byrne Ford says the new model is tough, smart and versatile, making it the perfect partner for work, family and play.

Packed with new features and technology, the Next-Gen Ranger is available as either a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel four-cylinder or a 3.0-litre turbo-diesel V6, with 6-speed Automatic transmission, RWD, 16-inch steel wheels, Halogen daytime running lights, 10.1-inch colour multi-function touch screen display as well as Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

According to Byrne Ford, the Next-Gen Ranger was years in the making, with Ford collaborating with customers around the world to create a vehicle and ownership experience that Next-Gen Ranger owners can rely on.

Featuring an all-new design, Byrne Ford says the Next-Gen Ranger is bolder and tougher at the front with muscular tension and athleticism on the side. More stable and agile in appearance, the wheelbase has been increased to create less overhang at the front and give it an 'off-road ready' stance.

With a dedicated team providing great service for the people of Brisbane, Byrne Ford is recognised as one of the leading new and used car dealers Brisbane-wide. Part of the Byrne Auto Group, Byrne Ford has access to a panel of the best lenders, enabling them to tailor finance packages to suit customer needs. They also offer a range of warranty and insurance products to ensure total peace of mind and have a modern workshop service area.

Conveniently located only minutes away from the CBD, Byrne Ford's sales facility can be found at 496-512 Gympie Road Kedron QLD and offers customers the most extensive selection of Ford vehicles and used cars Brisbane-wide.

To get a price or book a test drive, give the friendly Byrne Ford sales team a call now on (07) 3248 3333.

