The TASA Group, a Futuris Brand, Provides a Corporate Update

FAIRFAX, VA, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futuris Company (OTC Pink: FTRS) a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on areas such as Staffing, Consulting, and Tech Services, provides a corporate update on The TASA Group.

The TASA Group, North America’s largest and most experienced expert referral service™, reports a 7.9% increase in sales from June of 2021. Additionally, the company has recruited over one hundred new experts in a variety of fields ranging from forensic accounting, anthropology and wildlife management to name a few.

According to Mike Ardron, president and CEO of The TASA Group, Inc., “The amount of revenue has increased per case over last fiscal year. Per case revenue continues an upward trend this current fiscal year.”

On September 13, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. (ET), The TASA Group, in conjunction with linguistics expert Alan Perlman, will present a one-hour interactive webinar presentation, “You have the right to remain silent…” Obstacles to understanding the Miranda Warning, for all legal professionals.

This session will explain why the Miranda warning is so easily misunderstood (or not understood at all); the result is the abrogation of rights that the warning was designed to protect. Numerous factors contribute to the poor comprehension (and low readability scores):

• The situation and contexts in which the warning is used;

• The special linguistic abilities required for understanding it;

• The grammar, vocabulary, event sequencing, and other features of the text.

The listener must comprehend all of this in less than a minute, which is the time it takes to deliver the warning, and sometimes obstacles are concurrent, thus multiplying the burden of comprehension. I will conclude with a suggested workaround, which is markedly different from the standard version but accomplishes the intended aims.

About the Expert:

Alan M. Perlman, PhD is a linguistics expert, applying the principles of linguistics and insights from many years of analyzing language, both as an academic and as a professional writer to the examination of legal issues involving authorship, plagiarism, copyright infringement, and the interpretation of contracts and other binding documents.

The TASA Group website can be visited at www.tasanet.com

We encourage shareholders to continually visit our website and social media platforms for updates.

Website: www.futuris.company

Twitter: www.twitter.com/futuriscompany

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on executive search, Staffing and Consulting services specializing in verticals such as Medical, Accounting/Finance, Information Technology, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Legal. The Company is committed to building a global HCM company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit http://futuris.company .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the ability to successfully integrate acquired companies, overall economic conditions, the ability to find qualified personnel, and the ability to find new clients. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward the forward-looking statements contained herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contact Information: