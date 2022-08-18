CYIOS Corp ‘s (OTC: CYIO) Immortals Group Forms Partnership with MARVELOUS NFT’s, Developer of the Highly Acclaimed Bad Days Super-Hero Play to Earn NFT Game

Boca Raton, Florida, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CYIOS Corp (OTC: CYIO), a blockchain focused holding company with operations in Crypto-lending and trading, Web3 and NFT, has partnered with Marvelous NFT’s, the NFT gaming developer of the highly acclaimed Bad Days NFT play to earn game. The partnership will focus on acquisition and development of certain unlicensed assets and valuable IP created some years ago and now available for NFT character development and monetization. The partnership is anticipated to leverage Cyio’s NFT platform Randombly randombly.com and the MarvelousTV YouTube channel featuring Bad Days with approximately 950,000 subscribers and over 1 Billion views youtube.com/c/MarvelousTV . Bad Days is a parody webseries originally created by Stan Lee that shows us that even superheroes can have bad days. The web series explores the bad days of the most famous pop-culture heroes, in parody, like Spider-man, Batman, The Avengers and even Godzilla. Best part of Bad Days; a parody cameo from Stan Lee himself in almost every episode. Marvelous NFTs is the official intellectual property licensee of Bad Days.

Mr. John O’Shea, Cyios Chairman commented, “We are very excited to enter into this partnership with the guys from Marvelous NFT’s. They have a proven track record of success via acquiring unique IP’s and monetizing those assets through NFT (P2E) gaming. The workmanship and quality of work of the Bad Days NFT game is fantastic which led to initial sales on the drop of approximately $3,500,000 and continues to be a much sought after and highly acclaimed NFT play to earn game. This new partnership, along with our two subsidiaries, Immortals Group and our NFT platform Randombly now provides for a white-label and/or turnkey solution for NFT developers or anyone with IP looking to develop those assets including building NFT gaming. We also plan to build our own proprietary library of NFT games based on unique and/or valuable IP some of which will incorporate AI and other features like P2E.”

David Palmer, COO Marvelous NFT’s commented “The success of Bad Days has allowed us to lay out a great road map for the future. From building our own game development studio to gaining access to some great IPs we have all the bases covered. Gaming is now a 2 Billion dollar a year industry and with our new partnership with the Cyios/Immortals Group team we plan to take the bull by the horns and get our piece of the pie by developing and monetizing games, unique characters and acquired IP into various types of NFT games, including AI focused, Web3 and P2E. Our Marvelous TV channel on YouTube with nearly 1Million subscribers is perfectly suited for creating social engagement and community building for these new NFT games and we plan to leverage all our assets in building value and cash flow through our partnership with Cyios/Immortals.”

CONTACT INFORMATION

Public and Investor Relations: admin@cyioscorporation.com

Investors are encouraged to follow CYIOS using: www.twitter.com/cyioscorp

About Bad Days and Marvelous NFT

Bad Days is a blockchain powered NFT battle strategy game featuring a lineup of your favorite superhero characters inspired by the Bad Days animation series, which went viral on Youtube with over 1 Billion views and nearly 950,000 subscribers, showing superheroes having a bad day. A collection of the characters have been released into the crypto world. Bad Days NFT (P2E) game is a decentralized application (DApp) that runs on the Ethereum network implementing ERC-1155 custom developed smart contracts, to enable users to own, collect, breed, sire, battle and play unique limited edition digital assets. Battle environments include PVE, PVP, and 3v3 Brawl. Join the training arenas and master your super powers, unlock levels, level up, customize your battle card decks and reign supreme on the leader boards, and always remember “even super-hero’s have Bad Days”

https://marvelousnfts.com/

https://www.baddays.io/the-game

About CYIOS Corp

CYIOS Corporation (CYIO) is a publicly traded holding company with numerous subsidiary businesses including; Helio Lending, Helio Exchange, Randombly, Immortals Group Pty Ltd, and Choice Wellness Inc. Through these operations, the Company is focused on building a one-stop shop crypto platform encompassing cryptocurrency lending through Helio’s CeFi Aggregator platform, Crypto trading through Helio Exchange, NFT minting and trading through Randombly NFT Marketplace, design, produce, market, sell unique collections of NFTs though Immortals group, and Choice Wellness which is focused on developing and marketing specialty branded products in the Health and Wellness markets, including the “DR’s CHOICE” and “24” brand of products. The Company looks to develop, distribute, and license proprietary products as well as evaluate potential acquisition opportunities. Further, the Company continues to seek and evaluate attractive business opportunities and to leverage its resources and expertise to build a diversified, sustainable business model. https://www.cyioscorporation.com/

About Immortals Group, Pty Ltd

Immortals Group, Pty Ltd is focused on the design, production, marketing and sales of super-hero NFTs as well as developing gamified NFTs for Play to Earn gaming. The Company is based in Australia and is a wholly owned subsidiary of CYIOS Corp, a US public company (OTC Pink: CYIO). Immortals has teamed up with Hong Kong-based SLH Ltd, a company that acquired the creative assets of Stan Lee Media, Stan Lee’s Hollywood-based animation studio.

https://www.immortalsgroup.io

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified using words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" & other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered w/ these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.