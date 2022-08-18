The Global Juice Concentrates Market size is expected to reach $90.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Juice Concentrates Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By Ingredient, By Form, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315025/?utm_source=GNW

Concentrate, however, has undergone more processing than unpasteurized fruit juice.



Fruit juice concentrate is typically produced from fresh fruit. Fruit pulp that has had the water removed is turned into fruit concentrate. The concentrate product is kept in frozen, aseptic, and non-aseptic storage environments. These techniques have been utilized in the past to streamline its transit throughout the globe. Once it gets to the place where the juice is made, it is reconstituted with the same amount of water that was evaporated from it. Fruit concentrate is more convenient and affordable to store and transport than liquid juice, which makes juice from concentrate popular. Fruit from concentrate is real fruit juice, unlike what the general public believes.



Up to 90% of juice can be made up of water. Juice concentrate, which is created after the majority of this liquid is taken out, is a thick, syrupy substance. Concentration doesn’t go bad as quickly as a juice since the water extraction process inhibits bacterial growth. The cost of packing, storage, and transportation is also reduced by this technique. Yet, various processing techniques exist. The majority of concentrates go through filtration, evaporation, and pasteurization, although some could additionally have additives. Juice concentrates are offered for sale either frozen or at room temperature, and they should be diluted with filtered water before consumption.



Juice that is not from concentrate (NFC) differs from concentrate juice in that it does not go through the dehydration and subsequent rehydration (also known as "reconstitution") process. NFC is the juice that has been extracted entirely naturally and pure from the fruit, leaving behind only the inedible bits like seeds, skin, and occasionally pulp. NFC is frequently pasteurized, just like FC juice. Customers can purchase fruit juice products that have been pasteurized and are safe for human consumption.



COVID 19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the expansion of the Fruit Concentrate Market. The volume of Fruit Concentrate produced was impacted because of the temporary closure of the manufacturing facilities due to the severe limitations. The market expansion during this period was affected by the labor scarcity that was seen as a result of the person returning to their homes. Additionally, the supply chain disruption caused a lack of raw materials and hampered the distribution of finished goods. The bank reports that between January 2019 and February 2020, imports of fruits and vegetables decreased as a result of supply chain interruptions and export restrictions. Consequently, the market’s reaction to COVID-19 has reduced the amount of fruit available for production.







Market Growth Factors



Sustainability Of Juice Concentrates



The demands for commercial beverages are increasing over the world, particularly for ready-to-drink beverages, carbonated water, functional beverages like energy drinks, and beverages made from plants. Production of beverages requires the use of safe raw materials and the maintenance of desirable end-product qualities through safe, economical, and environmentally friendly multistage processing. Over the past few years, the sector has noticed a rising sustainability trend. Sustainable food procurement, which integrates multiple objectives for reducing the environmental impact, includes switching to more local and/or organically grown and raised vegetables in beverage facilities.



Value-Added Goods Are Becoming More Popular



Customers now choose foods and drinks that promote a sustainable lifestyle; this suggests that beverages should offer benefits beyond just physical health. While diet should offer remedies to strengthen the immune system and promote digestion, the goods used should be natural and have a high level of functioning. Consumers now have a higher level of environmental and health concerns, which is driving up demand for beverages with the best nutritional and functional characteristics. Demand for energy drinks, sports drinks, and RTD coffee drinks are present in the Japanese beverage market. Beauty drinks, or alcoholic beverages that support the skin and physical appearance, are a popular category of alcoholic beverages among Japanese customers.



Market Restraining Factors



Consumer Demand For Items With Clean Labels



Marketing professionals frequently utilize the terms "natural" and "organic" in the food sector to raise consumer demand for natural ingredients. Ingredients with a clean label are generally those that are all-natural and free of chemicals. With increased health consciousness, customers are choosing clean-label goods that are safer to eat since they employ natural ingredients such as natural colors and tastes. They are willing to spend a lot of money on things with little processing. Before purchasing a product, consumers have been seen to carefully read the label since they prefer clean-label products.



Type Outlook



On the basis of Type, the Juice Concentrates market is segmented into Fruit Juice Concentrates and Vegetables Juice Concentrates. The Fruit Juice Concentrates segment acquired the highest revenue share in the juice concentrates market in 2021. It is because fruit juice concentrates are employed in several sectors, including the beverage, bakery & confectionery, food, and alcoholic beverage industries. In the baking and confectionery sector, fruit juice concentrates are used as sugar alternatives in the creation of cakes, biscuits, and pastries.



Application Outlook



Based on the Application, the Juice Concentrates market is divided into Beverage, Soups & Sauces, Dairy, Bakery & Confectionery, and Others. The bakery & confectionery segment registered a significant revenue share in the juice concentrates market in 2021. Juices are made from fresh fruits and boiled down to produce a thick liquid with a higher sugar content than typical juice. Concentrates may contain chemicals to improve flavor or sweetness and are frequently pasteurized to extend their shelf life. Fruit concentrates including apple, orange, and grape juice are frequently found in the frozen food section of supermarkets.



Ingredient Outlook



By Ingredient, the Juice Concentrates market is bifurcated into Single Fruit/Vegetable Concentrates and Multi-Fruit/Vegetable Concentrates. The single Fruit/Vegetable Concentrates segment procured the largest revenue share in the juice concentrates market in 2021. It is because most people prefer single fruit or vegetable concentrates as it provides the complete health benefits of the individual fruit or vegetable. With the availability of multiple flavor single juice concentrate consumers can easily pick their favorite flavored concentrates.



Form Outlook



On the basis of form, the Juice Concentrates market is classified into Clear Concentrate, Powdered Concentrate, and Frozen Concentrate. The powdered concentrate segment recorded a significant revenue share in the juice concentrates market in 2021. Juice concentrates are dehydrated into powder form using techniques including freeze- and spray-drying. This makes these products smaller by removing all of the water content. Although it is a normal biological reaction, persistent inflammation has been related to numerous illnesses, including diabetes and cancer.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the Juice Concentrates market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia pacific region garnered a promising revenue share in the juice concentrates market in 2021. The market for juice concentrates is expected to grow at the fastest rate, with the greatest CAGR, in Asia-Pacific. China, India, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand are the primary nations making a substantial contribution to the expansion of the region. The Asia-Pacific region’s young population and quickly expanding fast-food industry have increased convenience food consumption, which is anticipated to further boost the market for juice concentrates.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Südzucker AG, Ingredion, Incorporated, SunOpta, Inc, Kerry Group PLC, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Symrise AG, Döhler GmbH, IPRONA SPA, and Kanegrade Limited.



Strategies Deployed in Juice Concentrates Market



May-2022: Ingredion introduced Vitessence Prista, a range of pea and faba bean concentrates. The new Vitessence Prista product line does not convey a plant flavor, uncontrolled microbial levels, or bitter taste, which it says are familiar in dry-milled pulse products.



May-2022: Kerry expanded its geographical footprint by establishing the refined taste manufacturing facility in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. The new manufacturing line delivers sustainable nutrition solutions that would be utilized within the African continent. Additionally, The launch of the facility in Hammarsdale is an effective step in assisting to discover the idea of building a world of bearable nutrition.



Feb-2022: ADM took over Comhan, a South African flavor distributor. This acquisition would open up possibilities for consumers in the region and create the ability to existing offices in Kenya and Nigeria. Additionally, ADM would continue to expand nutrition companies in major growth markets including Africa.



Jan-2022: Kerry expanded its geographical footprint by establishing the state-of-the-art facility at its Jeddah operation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The new facility is one of the most advanced and efficient in the globe and would deliver great nutritious, tasting, and sustainable food elements which would be supplied across the Middle East.



Dec-2021: ADM completed the acquisition of Flavor Infusion International, a full-range supplier of flavor and specialized ingredient solutions. Through this acquisition, ADM brings together a professional and successful team of 60 associates who function a growing list of beverage and food consumers within Latin America and the Caribbean with a broad scope of flavor solutions and components from two state-of-the-art processing installations in Colombia and Panama.



Jul-2021: Kerry acquired Biosearch Life, a foremost biotechnology enterprise. Through this acquisition, Biosearch Life is consistent with Kerry’s strategic importance to grow the brand along with a science-backed ingredient offering, as well as create dietary supplement goods and the market portfolio.



Nov-2020: Archer Daniels Midland expanded its geographical footprints by establishing production of non-GMO soy protein concentrate at its building in Europort, Netherlands. This expansion aimed to fulfill the increasing need for plant-based protein. Additionally, with more customers embracing a Flexitarian diet, the requirment for plant-based solutions resumes to increase in Europe.



Apr-2019: Döhler Group completed the acquisition of the Zumos Catalano Aragoneses, a producer of juices, purees and vegetables, sweet fruit concentrates, and plants. Through this acquisition, Consumers would profit from a better-mixed portfolio in the stone fruits segment along with pears and apples.



Oct-2018: The Döhler Group took over Passina, a producer of high-quality purees, concentrates, and juices. Through this acquisition, Döhler Group would be the owner of Passina’s Dutch and German entities, as Passina refocuses on its main passion fruit industry. Additionally, This trade marks a step where consumers would profit from a broad portfolio and enhanced effectiveness of the joint businesses.



Jul-2018: Südzucker formed a partnership with DouxMatok, a developer of targeted flavor delivery technology. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to promote DouxMatok’s sugar deduction solution around Europe to sustain the food industry’s steps to lower sugar content. Additionally, The patent-protected sugar delivery technology takes benefit of loading sugar molecules on a mineral runner, resulting in more effective delivery and improved sweetness experience.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Fruit Juice Concentrates



o Orange



o Apple



o Pineapple



o Berries



o Others



• Vegetables Juice Concentrates



By Application



• Beverage



• Soups & Sauces



• Dairy



• Bakery & Confectionery



• Others



By Ingredient



• Single Fruit/Vegetable Concentrates



• Multi-Fruit/Vegetable Concentrates



By Form



• Clear Concentrate



• Powdered Concentrate



• Frozen Concentrate



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Archer Daniels Midland Company



• Südzucker AG



• Ingredion, Incorporated



• SunOpta, Inc



• Kerry Group PLC



• Sensient Technologies Corporation



• Symrise AG



• Döhler GmbH



• IPRONA SPA



• Kanegrade Limited



