Canada Nickel Company to Webcast Live at Virtual Battery Metals Investor Conference August 23rd  

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF), based in Toronto, Canada, focused on advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel market, today announced that Mark Selby (Chair and CEO), will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 23rd, 2022. This battery metals focused event is co-sponsored by Virtual Investor Conferences and Independent Investment Research LLC.



DATE: August 23rd, 2022

TIME: 1:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3JSF8GE

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 24th & 25th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Canada Nickel Company Announces Assay Results and Confirms Discovery at Deloro Property (17 Aug 2022)

Canada Nickel Company Initiates Federal Permitting Process for Crawford Nickel Project (8 Aug 2022)

Canada Nickel Identifies New Method for Accelerated CO2 Capture (20th July 2022)

Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Doubles Measured & Indicated Resources at Canada Nickel's Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project (6th July 2022)

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™, NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

