The Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Based Banking Market size is expected to reach $5.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 24.3% CAGR during the forecast period

This technology combines aspects of interactive voice response and other current artificial intelligence technology to build fully developed virtual personas that communicate with users. The virtual assistants’ artificial intelligence (AI) is used in the customer service division to engage customers by giving product-related information, bills, and payments, and advising on transfer ease of navigation.



The implementation of intelligent virtual assistance (IVA)-based banking has been accelerated by an increase in automation across several industries, including BFSI, retail, residential, and others. The market is also expanding as a result of an increase in the need for customer service automation in the banking sector. On the other hand, because of the expansion of digital banking platforms, developing economies present sizable prospects for intelligent virtual assistant (IVA) based banking enterprises to extend their capabilities. In addition, it is projected that the market for intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs) based banking would rise as innovations toward digital AI chatbots advance.



One of the main factors boosting the development of the artificially intelligent assistant market is the inventive usage of speech recognition in smartwatches, laptops, and autos. Another important factor, which is creating reliable revenue streams for manufacturers of intelligent virtual assistants, is the steadily rising use of mobile phones. In addition to the electronics industry, businesses are utilizing new opportunities in the fields of finance, marketing, human resources (HR), and even public transit. Companies in the market for intelligent virtual assistants are working to reduce the expenses of integrating voice recognition technology into businesses while also streamlining antiquated procedures and boosting overall effectiveness. Companies are increasing voice accuracy rates with the use of ML, Big Data, and data processing expertise.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the intelligent virtual assistant (IVA)-based banking business because of significant impact on the intelligent virtual assistant (IVA)-based banking business because of the increased adoption and usage of online and digitalized banking practices among customers. As consumers become more accustomed to chatbots and AI helpers available on the market, the use of intelligent virtual assistants (IVA) in the banking industry is rapidly expanding. Additionally, banks and the fintech sector are progressively creating AI chatbots to give clients exact information. In light of the current global health crisis, this has emerged as one of the key development drivers for the banking sector based on intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs).



Market Growth Factors



Increased Use Of Intelligent Virtual Assistants In The Banking Industry



The market is anticipated to grow as a result of banking organizations’ increased use of cloud-based conversational bots and more attention to improving customer alignment. The sector is also progressing due to the increased demand for ongoing customer support at decreasing operational costs. The industry has grown tremendously as a result of the increased use of cloud-based services like Skype and MS Office Online. Due to the growing use of cloud-based services, an increasing number of people are remote working and primarily depending on virtual assistants to fulfill their tasks.



Iva’s implementation in the banking industry has resulted in higher quality customer service.



Deep neural networks, machine learning, and other advances in AI technology are responsible for the rise of virtual assistants. By using a persona, a virtual assistant can aid in increasing customer loyalty to a brand. Additionally, banks and other financial institutions are placing less emphasis on answering consumer questions and directing them to the appropriate internet resources in favor of offering their core competencies. The virtual assistant helps the business serve customers by offering an extra method of communication. Customers can also ask virtual assistants for assistance on any subject that pertains to a particular firm.



Market Restraining Factors



Expensive And Poor Decisions



Artificial intelligence (AI) systems are extremely complicated computers that require high expenses for both production and upkeep. Advanced software program that is part of AI also needs to be updated frequently to keep up with the demands of the environment. Critical failures may necessitate a lengthy and expensive approach to restore the system and retrieve lost codes. Artificial intelligence can learn and develop, but it currently lacks the capacity for judgment.



Product Outlook



Based on product, the intelligent virtual assistant (IVA) based banking market is divided into Chatbots and Smart Speakers. The smart speaker segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the intelligent virtual assistant (IVA) based banking in 2021. Due to the general public’s growing adoption of intelligent speakers for controlling home services. Using a "virtual assistant," a smart speaker is a speaker that the user can operate with via voice. It will respond to questions, carry out a variety of automatic operations, and manage other smart devices that are compatible.



User-Interface Outlook



By User-interface, the intelligent virtual assistant (IVA) based banking market is classified into Text-to-Text, Text-to-Speech, and Automatic Speech Recognition. The text-to-text segment procured the largest revenue share in intelligent virtual assistant (IVA) based banking in 2021. Due to the fact that most companies used SMS marketing to connect with potential customers throughout the pandemic. Since the majority of consumers always have their smartphones with them, SMS is a very reliable method of reaching the target audience.







Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the intelligent virtual assistant (IVA) based banking market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment garnered the highest revenue share in intelligent virtual assistant (IVA) based banking in 2021. It is because huge corporations’ substantial expenditure on promoting the new technology is helping the market expansion in North America. The region’s market growth is being driven by the rising uptake of new technologies in noteworthy countries like the U.S. as well as the rising use of smartphones in the area.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Amazon.com, Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Verint Systems, Inc., Artificial Solutions International AB, CSS Corp., eGain Corporation, and True Image Interactive, Inc.



